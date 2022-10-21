Good news! Or is it?
In a classic case of good news/
bad news, the Internal Revenue Service announced this week a variety of changes that will allow taxpayers to keep more of their money when they file their 2023 taxes.
Two of the biggest are increasing the standard deduction for single and married couples — $13,850 and $27,700, respectively — and raising income levels applicable to the seven current rates.
Taxpayers will be able to contribute more to flexible health care spending accounts and be more generous in the financial gifts they give friends and/or family members.
What’s up with the IRS largesse? Actually, it’s anything but that. The good news is driven by bad, potentially terrible news — price inflation.
The tax agency is merely making the required indexing allowances. In 1986, Congress passed a law that required modifications consistent with increases in the cost of living.
The annual change, a sensible one, was made to prevent inflation, by itself, from causing people to pay higher taxes.
Inflation has not been a problem for many years, the result being that changes generated by indexing were much lower and not particularly noticeable.
But inflation has become a much bigger problem, resulting in 7 percent index increases.
It’s not just the IRS that is making indexing changes. So is Social Security, which is introducing 8.7 percent cost-of-living increases in January.
The bad news, of course, is that while Social Security recipients may be collecting more money and taxpayers kicking in less, their dollars are worth less.
That’s the scourge of inflation. It silently robs people by reducing the value of the dollars they have to spend.
People notice it every time they go to the grocery store or out to eat.
It’s a good thing the IRS has the indexing option. But it would be a much better development to rid ourselves of the scourge of inflation.
Unfortunately, that’s not an easy job. The last time the U.S. faced such a serious inflation problem was in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It was a problem that eventually led to a stagnant economy and inflation — stagflation, it was called — and a ruinous recession.
That could happen again, depending on how the Federal Reserve Board addresses the problem with its policy on interest rates.
Circumstances are ugly and could get worse. So take the good indexing news with the degree of skepticism that it requires.