It’s not first come, first served; it’s first priority, first served.
Coronavirus fatigue has become so ingrained in our society and relief from it so widely desired that there’s already serious discussion about who will have access to a vaccine first.
Of course, in Illinois, that means something different than it does in states with better reputations.
The Land of Lincoln’s unfortunate reputation for deep corruption has raised concerns that some members of the permanent political class will try to jump the line or use access to the vaccine as a vehicle for gaining political and/or financial favors.
One wonders how many other states view the impending distribution with such cynically realistic eye.
Just in case some of our more politically connected citizens do have this unusual opportunity for self-dealing in mind, The Chicago Tribune recently warned: “Illinois pols, don’t dare jump the vaccine line.”
Acknowledging suspicions, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave himself a preemptive inoculation by announcing at a recent news conference that he would never do such a thing.
“I wouldn’t want to jump ahead of somebody who may be at more risk than I am,” he said.
Because the pandemic hit early in March, discussion of a vaccine now seems akin to putting the cart ahead of the horse. That’s because, traditionally, developing vaccines takes a lot of time.
But the amazing facts are that two major drug companies — Pfizer and Moderna — have produced and are rolling out two apparently effective vaccines.
Nationwide distribution is a mammoth task, but things are rocketing forward. News reports indicate that Illinois will get enough doses of vaccine next week to provide shots to more than 100,000 people.
This appears to be — the proof will be in the pudding — a tremendous scientific accomplishment, the result of hard work and scientific brilliance. Maybe Big Pharma, one of the politicians’ favorite whipping boys, isn’t so bad after all.
But what about the issue of who gets what and when?
Those who claim to know suggest that first responders, front-line health professionals and vulnerable patients in medical facilities be among the first. Members of various demographic groups come next — older people with comorbidities — and on from there. The healthy young or middle-aged will take up the rear.
Scientific experts haven’t exactly distinguished themselves with their proposals to limit the spread of the virus. That process has been highlighted by one failure after another.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t know what they’re talking about when they establish priorities for vaccination.
As for members of the ruling
class, they can get in line like everyone else.
But the governor — and perhaps other truly high-profile public officials — requires special mention. There has been much talk that some people might be unduly suspicious of the vaccine and, as a consequence, highly reluctant to get a shot.
If people like Pritzker — it wouldn’t take many — can send a reassuringly useful message to those skeptics that the vaccination is medically safe and effective, they would be performing a public service by setting a good example.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster in so many ways. A successful vaccine is key to producing the artificial herd immunity needed to put it in the rear-view mirror.
Let’s do it the right way, not the Illinois way.