As the summer progressed, many local school officials became more circumspect about fully reopening schools. It appears that was the right call.
Public schools in Urbana will reopen Monday and on Wednesday in Champaign. But in both communities it will be remote learning only until at least Oct. 16, the end of the first quarter of the academic year.
That wasn’t the plan months ago, particularly after the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advocated for a return to in-person learning. But as efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 have largely been a failure, even the AAP is revising its guidelines.
Schools that conduct classes in person should have multiple layers of protection in place for students and staff and, the group says, be ready to adapt based on local conditions.
And the AAP acknowledges that schools where the virus is more widespread will need to adopt virtual lessons. It also is calling for more federal funding to support both models.
“This is on us — the adults — to be doing all the things public health experts are recommending to reduce the spread of the virus,” said AAP President Sara Goza. “If we can reduce the amount of COVID-19 in more communities, it will be possible for more schools to open, and this will be best for all of our children.”
That’s easier said than done, particularly as we see school districts in Illinois have to pull back on or delay their plans for in-person learning. The Arcola, Mahomet-Seymour and Collinsville school districts already have had to make last-minute adjustments after learning of COVID-19 cases among students or staff members. They’re all hoping to return to in-person classes or a hybrid, but that’s going to depend on strict compliance with social distancing and other health and safety measures.
The relatively swift change from the default position of returning to classroom teaching — by pediatricians, public health officials and educators — makes it appear that all of us, not just young people, will be going to school this year.
Not only might educators and public health officials have to make abrupt changes to classroom plans, but parents, grandparents, siblings and others will have to pitch in when remote instruction is the only option.
The common goal should be to provide the best education possible for the greatest number of children, while also being vigilant to community health and safety. We don’t envy school administrators for those heightened responsibilities they face this academic year.