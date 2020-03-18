When you get to the fork in the road, take it.
Who’s in charge here? Everybody? Somebody? Nobody? How far does their jurisdiction extend?
Those are not easy questions to answer, this being a democratic society where legal authority is spread across multiple branches of government at the local, state and federal levels.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been busy hurling thunderbolts down from Mount Olympus. Close the bars, restaurants and schools. Limit gatherings to 50 people or fewer.
People generally seem willing to accede to these directives, mostly because there’s little alternative but to embrace the public-health concerns.
But those in charge are not all on the same page.
For example, in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine supposedly “defied” a judicial order by canceling that state’s primary election Tuesday.
“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting corona virus,” he said.
The problem, of course, is that the governor doesn’t have the legal authority to cancel elections. In a society built on the rule of law — local, state, federal — that means something.
DeWine issued his statement after Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye denied a request by the governor and secretary of state to postpone the election.
New reports indicate that the judge based his legal ruling on a variety of grounds including the fact that “people are harmed/disenfranchised by delay,” “ballots cast could be lost in a delay,” “the Legislature has not called an emergency session” and the request comes too late.
But the courts, too, are flying by the seat of the judges’ pants. The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to cancel the election, but only four of the courts’ seven justices participated in the ruling and they issued no opinion explaining their decisions.
Illinois, of course, proceeded with its election Tuesday; like Ohio, it provided an extensive early-voting period.
But obviously, there will be turnout issues here that might require some kind of legislative solution to apply to the next crisis, when and if it ever occurs.
It’s clear there’s discord on how to proceed. The libraries in Champaign-Urbana are closed, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is keeping hers open, prompting Chicago Public Library employees to accuse the mayor and the city’s library director of being “careless” with their health.
“Hundreds of people pass through library branches each day. There can be no social distancing as patrons need help on computers,” an anonymous librarian complained to the Chicago Sun-Times.
As for public schools being closed, news reports indicate some schools will proceed with electronic learning programs that the vast majority of schools don’t possess.
However, the Illinois Board of Education has decreed that school assignments given while schools are closed should not count toward student grades. The state board characterized the issue as a “matter of equity.”
The public has reacted to these fast-moving directives with everything from resignation to rage. Obviously, the uncertainty is taking its toll.
What’s there to do about it? Who knows? Part of the answer appears to be that there’s little anyone can do as this process unfolds other than to be patient, kind, thoughtful and as generous as one’s character and resources allow.
It’s trite to say that this, too, shall pass. Of course, it will. But that hardly addresses the questions of how much damage to public health and personal livelihoods will be inflicted and what can be done to minimize the suffering.