Accurate public opinion polls are mere snapshots in time that are subject to change in a heartbeat. Nonetheless, they are useful guides to what the general public is thinking.
Illinois voters are tired of corruption, frustrated with entrenched power and want to bail out their financially beleaguered state by imposing higher taxes on upper-income earners.
Those are among the conclusions of a recent statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters that was conducted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Voters will address the tax question in the November election. But issues related to corruption and entrenched power will be left to reluctant but nervous legislators to confront.
The poll, which was conducted Feb. 10-17, provides some good news to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is backing an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would allow for a progressive income tax.
The provision would abolish the constitution’s flat-tax mandate, replacing it with a general provision that would allow the governor and legislators to set a variety of rates on rising levels of income.
Desperate for more revenue, Pritzker has characterized the amendment as the solution to the state’s dire financial problems.
The Simon Poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent, revealed that 65 percent of respondents either “strongly” or “somewhat” favor the Pritzker tax-hike plan. Just 37 percent either “strongly” or “somewhat” oppose it.
The supermajority should please Pritzker because the measure requires a supermajority of at least 60 percent approval to become law.
Still, it’s a long way to November, with plenty of time for proponents and opponents to drive those numbers up or down. The fight will be fierce. Pritzker has pledged to use his multibillion-dollar personal fortune to fund the pro-tax-hike campaign, while business interests have organized a coalition to fight it.
One argument used by proponents of the amendment concerns the wisdom of letting voters decide the issue. However, legislators, at least those who control the Illinois House and Senate, adamantly oppose and are blocking another proposal that has strong public support and would abolish legislative gerrymandering.
The poll revealed 67 percent of respondents favor changing redistricting rules to strip the majority party of the power to draw legislative district lines in ways that give it a political advantage. Just 22 percent opposed it.
But the poll numbers, which are consistent with past public opinion polling, are meaningless in the face of opposition from Democratic legislative leaders, including House Speaker Michael Madigan, and, at best, lukewarm support from Pritzker.
The poll showed widespread public corruption in Illinois is taking its toll on voters. It revealed they favor restrictions on legislators who wish to become lobbyists.
Pritzker is backing that measure, but legislators are reluctant to take steps that would restrict their ability to capitalize on their legislative experience by becoming lobbyists.
Another measure that isn’t going anywhere involves changing the Illinois Constitution to limit future increases in public pensions. A bare majority — 51 percent — favors amending the state constitution to do so. That’s not nearly enough to pass an amendment, even in the unlikely event that legislators would agree to put the issue to a vote.
The bottom line of the poll shows the natives continue to be restless while lacking much of an opportunity to do more than express their restlessness in an occasional public opinion poll.