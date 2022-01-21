Promising action requires action.
As elected public officials go, Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch is a typical liberal Democrat.
He proudly supports more and more social spending to address what he perceives as social inequities and a bigger, more powerful government to oversee the private sector.
So it was a surprise recently when Welch embraced what for him is a decidedly un-Welchian legislative priority.
“The No. 1 issue in my district, and this is across the state, is crime,” he said.
Welch indicated he’s disturbed by current crime patterns and implied he’s ready to get tough on the social miscreants who victimize others.
Given the current social climate — Chicago just set a new record for homicides — Welch’s expressed intent to address a growing problem will please many people.
But here’s the rub. Talking about crime as a problem will require the leader of the super-majority Democrats in Springfield to take substantive action. If nothing big happens, the people of Illinois can only conclude that — once again — they were conned.
So just what do he and his colleagues have in mind? Further, does it bear any resemblance to so far ignored Republican proposals that Democrats have almost universally panned?
It’s hard to believe it will, because there is a wide gulf between Democratic and Republican perspective on criminal-justice issues. Basically, Democrats are from Venus, and Republicans from Mars, at least these days.
Earlier this year, Democrats overwhelmingly supported a massive criminal-justice reform package that they made public at the last minute and almost immediately passed over the vigorous objections of the law-enforcement community. Gov. J.B. Pritzker eagerly signed the measure into law.
The main feature — one that has yet to take effect — eliminates cash bail.
Proponents assert that, once implemented, the vast majority of individuals charged with committing a crime will be released from custody after being arrested and charged. They predict that only those charged with the most serious of crimes will remain in jail.
It remains to be seen how the courts will respond. Some judges may be reluctant to approve outright release for inmates with long rap sheets no matter what the charge against them. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is complaining bitterly now that too many dangerous individuals charged with serious crimes are being released outright.
The crime package Democrats passed — at least symbolically — gives the impression that legislators believe it’s those who commit crimes who are treated unjustly, not those who are victimized.
It’s far too early in the aftermath of the passage of this bill to credibly suggest that this legislation has played any role in the crime sprees that have struck cities across the state.
But the boldness of the criminal element has been striking, no matter whether it’s gun violence, smash-and-grab invasions of businesses, organized catalytic converter thefts or carjackings.
Something has gone terribly wrong, and a legislative response to address it is required.
But what do Welch and his Democratic colleagues have in mind? If past is prologue, they’ll nibble around the edges of the issue and then claim they have struck a great blow for public safety.
But if they’re serious, they’ll move in the new direction that Welch has rhetorically embraced. Talking the talk requires walking the walk, and many people will be paying close attention to see whether Welch backs up his words with legislative deeds.