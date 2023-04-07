Mindless opposition can only undermine sound governance.
City council members in Urbana have always embraced a unique and independent approach to their duties.
But inexplicable rudeness has never been a part of their schtick — until last week, when they approved the appointment of Kimberly Smith to run the city’s community development services department.
That’s a big job with responsibilities that cover programs concerning economic development, housing, planning, zoning enforcement and building-safety code enforcement.
From outward appearances, it looks like Mayor Diane Marlin selected a top-flight candidate to fill the post.
Smith has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in urban planning plus a master’s in business administration. She also brings ample experience to her post, starting as a student intern in Urbana and going on to work in community development for 20-plus years in Peoria and Bloomington.
“We look forward to utilizing her experience,” Marlin said.
By way of introduction, Marlin invited council members to engage with Smith before the vote. But she also warned them: “This is not a job interview.”
Alderwoman Shirese Hursey welcomed Smith in a friendly manner and told her how much she would like to bring a bank and a grocery store to Ward 3. Smith acknowledged the need and said she would try to help.
Alderwomen Chaundra Bishop and Grace Wilken inquired about Smith’s commitment to bringing diversity to the community development office. They also emphasized the issue of “equity.”
Smith provided thoughtful, if somewhat brief, answers to those questions. But apparently, Wilken and Bishop didn’t hear what they wanted to hear.
Bishop voted to reject Smith’s appointment, while Wilken took the coward’s way out and voted present.
The other five council members voted in favor, so Smith is now a member of Marlin’s team.
Bishop and Wilken obviously have the legal authority to vote as they did.
But their negative votes were so pointless as to raise the question of why.
They came across as displaying poor judgment to undermine a long-term hiring process involving a stellar candidate for an important, nonpolitical job.
Their votes were purely symbolic, so some might dismiss their action as empty gestures. But it ought not go unnoticed by the broader public.