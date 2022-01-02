State Sen. Darren Bailey, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, thinks Gov. J.B. Pritzker should stop haranguing Illinoisans to get vaccinated.
State Sen. Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor from Clay County, thinks Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “rhetoric is abhorrent and has no place in any civil discussion.”
Pritzker’s sin? He urged Illinoisans who are unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine so that they don’t take up a hospital bed that could be used by a cancer or heart attack patient.
“The role of government is not to coerce and control residents, but to educate them and provide them with resources to make the best decisions for themselves and their families,” Bailey charged.
Which is exactly what Pritzker, health care professionals and even other Republican governors are doing.
Colleen Kannady, the CEO of Carle Health hospitals in Normal and Eureka, recently pleaded with unvaccinated central Illinoisans to get their shots for the sake of fatigued hospital workers.
“Staff are tired, and I think that’s our plea, and truly I would say it’s a plea at this point, is to really really really ask everybody out there to get vaccinated,” Kannaday said.
Dr. James Leonard, the CEO of Carle Health, said months ago that the COVID-19 vaccines could be “game changers” — if people took advantage of them.
“We got a miracle answer in less than a year, and some people refuse to accept it,” said Leonard.
Dr. Susan Bleasdale, chief quality officer for University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago, virtually copied Pritzker’s remarks.
“With Omicron cases doubling every two to three days, our health systems are likely at risk of becoming rapidly overwhelmed,” Bleasdale said. “Our biggest concern is we will not have the beds or the staff to care for our patients should the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase.”
The Republican governors of Iowa and Nebraska urged their citizens to get vaccinated.
“Everybody who has not been vaccinated yet can help out by getting vaccinated,” Nebraska Gov. Peter Ricketts said at a news conference. “The best defense we have against the virus is making sure we get the vaccine.”
And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently provided video evidence of her and her husband getting their booster shots.
“We can’t control COVID, but we can control how we respond to it. We now have the information and tools we need to manage it, and it’s up to each of us to choose how best to do that,” Reynolds told Iowans, asserting that the vaccine prevents infections in most people and protects others from serious illness.
It’s bizarre to think that more than a year after the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use that high-profile politicians still dispute their efficacy and use. But that’s a personal and political issue for Darren Bailey, who has refused to say whether he is vaccinated.
It’s worth noting, however, that 70 percent of Illinoisans 18 and older — that’s the voting age population — are fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. And 85 percent of those 65 and older — traditionally those most likely to vote — are fully vaccinated.
Darren Bailey is swimming upstream against public opinion, without a life vest.