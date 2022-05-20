A unique approach to running a business fosters profits across the board.
Everybody loves happy endings, especially those that offer a new beginning.
So let’s hear it for the sale of Arthur-based C.H.I. Overhead Doors to steelmaker Nucor, a $3 billion transaction in which the sellers are sharing the wealth with their roughly 800 employees/owners.
Everyone from workers whose tenure at C.H.I. is less than a year to grizzled veterans of multiple decades will receive a check rewarding them for their hard work, the amounts ranging from $20,000 to high six figures.
In addition to the bonuses, employees will receive tax services and financial advice that will come in handy as they come to grips with their bonuses. What’s called sudden-wealth syndrome can be a blessing as well as a curse, and employees will have to be careful enough to ensure they maximize the benefit.
Money, of course, doesn’t guarantee happiness. But it sure comes in handy in terms of making the challenges of life more manageable.
As good a human-interest story as this is, it’s an equally good business story, one that shows how management and labor can work together to the immense benefit of both parties.
Kolhberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co. bought C.H.I. in 2015, with Barrons reporting that the “enterprise value” of the transaction was $600 million. This week, it announced the $3 billion sale to Nucor Corp.
That could not have happened without the close working relationship KKR formed with company employees. To foster the necessary cooperation for success, KKR made employees part owners of the company.
KKR executive Peter Stavros said the C.H.I.’s success shows “firsthand the impact that the ownership mindset can have on individual owners and the business.”
The numbers show the benefits. Barrons reported that C.H.I. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization “increased fourfold during KKR’s ownership while revenue grew by 120 percent.”
Buying C.H.I. is part of Nucor’s plans to extend its reach into areas that “are a natural extension of its steel-making business,” according to Nucor CEO Leon Topalian.
Nucor will maintain the workforce and management.
“We believe C.H.I. has great potential to not only continue but accelerate its history of growth and bring supply-chain efficiencies by leveraging Nucor’s footprint and existing product channels,” he said.
Given that Nucor is a big success in its own right, this deal looks like a good one all the way around for everyone involved. Well done.