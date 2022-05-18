The ghastly mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store had an awful familiarity to it.
Nearly 23 years ago, another young White supremacist traveled the Midwest, including Champaign-Urbana, shooting at Blacks, Jews and Asians.
In July 1999, a onetime University of Illinois student who was an avowed believer in White nationalism, went on a two-state, Independence Day-weekend shooting spree during which he killed two people and injured nine others. Finally, Benjamin Nathaniel Smith (21 years old at the time) shot himself inside a stolen van in southern Illinois.
Among the dead was Ricky Byrdsong, a former head basketball coach at Northwestern University. Among the injured was a Taiwanese man in Urbana.
A year before his rampage, Smith was known to have driven his car around Bloomington, Ind., tossing bags with xenophobic pamphlets into the front yards of residences. His rants asserted that Whites were being crowded out by Jews, Blacks and “mud people,” Smith’s term for Asians. In a letter to the student newspaper, he said he wanted to know where “white people go to discuss their issues and concerns,” because “there is no White Student Union established to help white students organize and react to the problems our people face.”
Before he lived in Bloomington, Smith was briefly a student at the University of Illinois, where he confessed to feeling uncomfortable around so many foreign students and faculty members. He eventually dropped out of the UI.
Last Saturday’s massacre of 10 people at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., was chillingly similar, with the gunman allegedly having posted online a 180-page White supremacist screed.
In both cases, the gunman was a young White man from a solid background, apparently influenced by television and social media, and concerned about the loss of White identity and an alleged conspiracy to replace White people with immigrants and people of color. The so-called “replacement theory” has been espoused by TV commentators such as Tucker Carlson (“Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions. In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country.”) and even Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate.
Meanwhile, a study published by the journal Pediatrics found that the number of young people carrying a handgun was 41 percent higher during the years 2015 to 2019 than in the period 2002 to 2006.
The adolescent (ages 12 to 17) groups with the greatest increases in gun-carrying rates were White, higher income and rural residents, the research found.
The apparent easy access to guns, along with social influencers speaking and posting on a variety of topics from White supremacy, gang violence and replacement theory, makes for a dangerous mix.
One thing that can be done, quickly and painlessly, is for political leaders and influencers — particularly those who may have contributed to this misguided belief — to renounce the age-old notion that White Anglo-Saxon Protestants are being systematically overwhelmed and replaced in the United States. It’s an emotive canard that has been used against the Irish, Chinese, Blacks, Mexicans and other immigrant groups for decades.
In the 1850s, members of the Native American Party (also known as the “Know-Nothings”) opposed Catholics, Irish and immigration. A Native American Party member was elected mayor of Chicago in 1855 and prohibited immigrants from receiving city jobs.
As useful as it may be to politicians and media barkers, it is dangerous. And it is wrong.