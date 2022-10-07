Just as Middle Eastern countries have the power to cut their energy production, the U.S. has the means to increase its energy production.
Illinois U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin feels as angry as he does helpless these days, and he is making no secret as to the source of his anger.
Durbin is enraged over the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise oil prices by cutting their oil production.
That’s not just an idle threat. OPEC is made up of 13 countries — led by Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Kuwait and Iran — and believed to control more than 40 percent of global oil production and oversee 80 percent of the world’s proven oil reserves.
That’s why consumers can expect oil prices to increase soon from the current price of $80-$90 a barrel to around $100 a barrel, perhaps even higher, which will in turn propel gasoline prices higher.
Durbin professes sympathy for consumers.
“They’re determined to make a buck at our expense,” he was quoted as saying of OPEC
Well, of course they are. That’s the whole point of OPEC.
But it’s likely that Durbin is just as worried about the Democratic Party’s prospects in the Nov. 8 election.
Voters frequently take out their anger on the party in control, and rising gasoline prices will be one more inflation-driven reason to look for a leadership alternative.
OPEC’s decision comes in the wake of President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia to ask for a production increase to help drive down U.S. prices.
Critics noted at the time that Biden was asking Saudi Arabia to raise oil production, the exact opposite of what he’s ordered at home, where he has implemented regulations designed to discourage oil and natural gas production.
It was just a few years ago that the U.S. reached self-sufficiency on energy production. That achievement was not only a marvel of American energy production genius, but a huge foreign policy advance. No longer would the U.S. foreign policymakers have to worry about foreign energy producers supplying the U.S. with needed oil.
But, in an astounding development, this country voluntarily forfeited that advantage in the name of suppressing its fossil fuel production.
The folly of asking Saudi Arabia to drill more while the U.S. drills less boggles the mind. At the same time, rising gasoline prices due, at least in part, to reduced domestic production have ravaged consumers’ household budgets.
There is, however, some good news. It seems Durbin grasps the law of supply and demand, at least when it comes to oil production.
Limited supply facing heavy demand produces higher prices. The answer to that problem is to increase supply that will lower prices.
Durbin, one of his party’s leaders in the Senate, has been one of the president’s most loyal supporters. That’s especially so on the issue of domestic energy production.
Gven his professed concern about high energy prices and its negative economic impact, perhaps he’ll use his influence to push the administration to encourage — not discourage — domestic production.