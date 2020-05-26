A truncated legislative session has produced
a state budget that is the product
of good intentions and wishful thinking.
There’s no question that the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus-related lockdown changed almost everything in Illinois, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spending plans for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
But even allowing for that, the state’s commitment to spending money it doesn’t have and may not get is striking.
Consequently, state legislators meeting in brief coronavirus-dominated short session last week passed a $42.89 billion budget. Given the state’s anticipated revenues of $36.8 billion, that means a budget deficit of $6 billion.
But not to worry, state officials intend to cover that shortfall by borrowing up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve. It’s relying on a federal bailout of the state to repay that debt.
This isn’t the usual legislative approach of borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. It’s relying on cash infusions from both Peter and Paul while having little to no idea how large a grant the federal government will provide for Illinois and the other 49 states.
No wonder Republican House Member Tom Demmer described Gov. Pritzker’s $42.89 billion budget as “balanced on a wing and a prayer.”
Actually, it’s not really balanced at all. The governor and state legislators rely on a variety of gimmicks and budget estimates to balance state budgets on paper. But if the General Assembly really was passing a balanced budget year after year — as legislators claim — the state’s massive debts would not get bigger year after year.
Financial analysts at Wirepoints state that “lawmakers might say the 2021 deficit is $6.1 billion, but the real number is far higher.”
“True actuarial costs would add another $4 billion to the budget, while retiree health insurance costs would add at least $2 billion. It’s this kind of accounting that’s led to the massive debt built up over three decades,” said Wirepoints analysts Ted Debrowski and John Klingner.
As has been the case in the past, legislators simply couldn’t bring themselves to make reductions in spending even as anticipated revenues collapsed because of the economic lockdown. The estimated $42.89 billion represents a roughly $2 billion increase over the current year’s budget that also will fall short because of the revenue collapse.
Democratic State Sen. Andy Manar spoke for many when he said that “we made a choice not to present a budget to this chamber that slashes the state budget at a time when we’re dealing with a global pandemic.”
“That was our choice. That was a simple choice for me because the last thing we need to be doing is cutting public health programs, cutting health care programs, cutting school funding, cutting programs for small businesses, or cutting pensions or laying off state employees,” he said.
That short-term approach may work out as intended. Let’s hope so.
But it’s important to point out that legislators’ long-standing refusal to come to grips with the reality of spending and revenues has reduced Illinois to a shell of its former self.
Relying on a steady series of tax increases, including a proposed progressive income-tax constitutional amendment on the fall ballot, simply hasn’t worked out.
Despite the obvious risks, Pritzker said he is putting his faith in the federal government “to do the right thing.”
“This isn’t something special for Illinois, it really is a problem that every state is experiencing,” he said of his desire to “get dollars from the federal government to support our state.”
Illinois already has received $3.5 billion in federal funds aimed at assisting state and municipal governments. That allocation was among a series of pieces of federal legislation aimed at assisting individuals, businesses and governments adversely affected by the economic lockdown.
Although Pritzker is depending on federal assistance, he holds the keys to the jail cell now confining the state’s economy.
Unfortunately, he’s shown a disappointing reluctance to ease up on the restrictions that have limited the ability of individuals and businesses to get back to work. He recently moved the state to a less restrictive Phase 3 of his reopening plan.
But he’s also stated that life will not return to normal in Illinois until either a cure or a vaccine for the coronavirus is available. That could take months or years.