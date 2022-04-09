Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
Helping out
A fundraiser to help pay medical costs for Champaign shooting victim Liam Gasser raised roughly $25,000, with more contributions coming in.
“We were hoping to raise $15,000, and we’ve almost doubled that,” said local entrepreneur Mike Namoff, who organized the event dubbed “Love for Liam.” It was held Sunday at The Venue C-U in downtown Champaign and featured a raffle and auction.
Namoff said he got involved after two retired police officers — Dean Hazen and John Brown — suggested they work together to help defray Gasser’s medical costs. But Namoff said so many people got involved that it was “a community project.”
Namoff said donations have ranged from small to large and urged people to continue to contribute because “it all adds up.”
Gasser, a quadriplegic, is recovering from severe injuries after he was shot by an angry motorist while driving last October on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. Authorities have not made any arrests.
Gasser’s mother, Terry von Thaden, expressed “unbounded gratefulness” to all involved in the event that she described as “beyond amazing.”
Gasser attended and spoke to the audience. Namoff called it “an epic moment.” (There will be more on that in a future column.)
Kudos to all those who participated. It’s impossible to undo the damage done in another episode of mindless violence. There are many worthy causes, but those who have the means can send a check to the following address:
Liam Gasser Supplemental Needs Trust
TIAA Bank
Attn: Christy Roof, senior banking specialist
2530 State Road 580, Suite A
Clearwater, FL 33761
Temper, temper
A state disciplinary panel has recommended that a local lawyer recently released from jail for contempt of court be suspended from legal practice for misconduct in an unrelated case.
The three-lawyer panel recommended Brian K. Sides be suspended for one year and “until further order of the court.” That caveat — “further order of the court” — usually means the suspended person will never regain their license.
Sides was released from the county jail March 4 after being found in contempt of court in December 2021.
Sides was cited for contempt in connection with courts filings in which he, among other things, described Associate Judge Anna Benjamin as “unhinged, and thus dangerous.” Sides also threatened to file a lawsuit against one of the judge’s courtroom assistants.
Circuit Judge Jason Bohm ordered the contempt citation because he said “under no circumstances can a litigant be permitted to employ the contemptuous tactics” Sides used.
Bohm was referring to Sides’ action in a child-custody dispute between Sides and his former wife, Christina Manuel.
At the same time, Sides was facing disciplinary issues with the state’s Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission stemming from alleged misconduct involving U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Gorman. He allegedly made false and reckless statements about the judge’s integrity in a series of legal motions.
Sides is well known for his run-in with judges.
In 2014, his law license was suspended after he became involved in a series of disputes with local judges. He alleged that — in one form or another — they were conspiring against him.
The lawyer panel said Sides’ case was “substantially aggravating” because it repeated past misconduct. The panel also concluded that, because Sides showed no remorse, he would engage in similar future misconduct if allowed to practice law.
The Illinois Supreme Court will review the panel’s recommendation and make a final decision.
Comeback kid?
Onetime political powerhouse Mike Madigan may be down (he’s under criminal indictment) and out (he’s no longer speaker of the Illinois House or state Democratic Party chairman), but he’s not done.
Chicago television reports Madigan recently met with “30 or so precinct captains” to identify who “will be voting early, by absentee or on Election Day” in the June 28 primary election.
For the first time in decades, Madigan’s name will not be on the ballot. After giving up his House seat and the party chairman post, he’s not running again for a seat on the Democratic State Central Committee.
But old habits apparently die hard for Madigan, who will turn 80 on April 19.
Because he’s a relentless political planner, it should be no surprise that he’s keeping track of votes, even though his life has been dramatically complicated by the federal indictment.
Republicans, naturally, professed to be horrified by the news and gleefully launched an attack on Democrats.
GOP Secretary of State candidate John Milhiser, a former U.S. Attorney, said Madigan’s continued involvement in politics “show(s) exactly why the people of Illinois no longer believe their leaders work for the good of the people. The Democrats running in this race personify this culture Madigan has fostered.”
Miller vs. Davis
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has brought out a big gun in her upcoming GOP primary race against fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville.
A new $400,000 advertising buy by the Club for Growth features Miller’s support for Trump — and vice versa — as a reason for Republican primary voters to choose her over Davis.
“President Trump needs real allies in Congress. He needs Mary Miller,” according to the TV ad.
It’s not clear why Trump, who is no longer president, needs more allies in Congress. No longer in the White House, the former president now resides in Florida.
Of course, he could be thinking of running again in 2024, a prospect that sickens Democrats as well as some Republicans.
Once allies, Miller and Davis are waging political war as they compete for the GOP nomination in the new 15th District.
Thanks to their gerrymandering of new congressional map, Democrats are convinced their creative cartography guarantees they will win at least 14 of Illinois’ 17 congressional districts.
The redrawing forced Miller to take on Davis if she wishes to remain in the U.S. House.
The nasty campaign is expected to get even more vitriolic as the June 28 primary gets close. He’s calling her “Carpetbagger Mary Miller” and she’s labeled him “RINO Rodney” for “Republican In Name Only.”