Whoever would have thought that a usually boring corporate acquisition would turn into a political soap opera?
Three months ago, the Twitter universe — including company executives and employees — were outraged over speculation that entities controlled by high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk were on the verge of buying the company.
Musk has since had second thoughts, recently abandoning his $44 billion purchase agreement. But so, too, has the company.
On Tuesday, Twitter officials filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to force Musk to buy the company they didn’t initially want to sell.
What’s going on?
That’s hard to say.
Musk said he’s dropped his bid because Twitter refused to comply with information requests. Apparently, he now perceives Twitter as just another bad investment. The company counters that Musk’s requests for information were met and his assertions reflect bad faith.
Musk might still want Twitter but at a lower price. He initially offered $54 a share for Twitter, but its market price stands at around $36 a share.
Perhaps Musk, a brilliant but eccentric entrepreneur, just enjoys pulling everyone’s chain. That’s unlikely, given the potential $1 billion breakup fee he may have to pay if the deal is not consummated.
Whatever is happening will have to be sorted out by expensive lawyers behind the scenes. Everyone will find out once inevitable settlement negotiations are concluded.
One thing, however, is for sure. Those hoping that a Musk-operated Twitter would, as he promised, abandon its practice of censoring views that company employees do not share have good reason to be disappointed.
Twitter is a haven for self-absorbed blowhards and morons, but not exclusively. At its best, it’s a great conduit to spread news, commentary and expert information worldwide.
But it can never be what it ought to be unless it becomes an open forum that welcomes disparate views on the issues of the day.
In that respect, Musk’s decision is unfortunate. At the same time, this is business, not personal.
Twitter has lost more than $2 billion since it went public in 2013. The digital advertising market is not considered healthy. Then there are rising interest rates and a looming recession.
Is that a healthy environment in which to make a speculative, multibillion-dollar investment? That depends on how many billions are on the line.
For now, however, all that’s on the table is pending litigation, a circumstance permitting supporters of the Twitter status quo to breathe a bit easier for now.