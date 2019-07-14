At the Champaign City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 9, many individuals serving on local commissions had their terms renewed. There was one glaring exception, highlighted in The News-Gazette article “Champaign mayor: Human relations commission switch-up ‘a great opportunity for diversity’” on July 12.
Kenton Elmore, member of the Human Relations Commission for three years, was not reappointed.
In The News-Gazette article, Mayor Feinen said this was a move aimed to “diversify the commission.”
While I agree diverse representation in our local government is essential, it shouldn’t be at the expense of one of the hardest-working public servants in Champaign.
I’m lucky to call Kenton Elmore a friend and was excited to support him in his run for an at-large council seat in the spring. His passion for our community is unmatched, and I have no doubts he will continue to make a positive impact on Champaign and its residents.
It is, however, quite disappointing to have Feinen take a not-so-subtle dig at Elmore in The News-Gazette article: “I think he’d like to make it about him, but it’s not about him.”
She couldn’t be further from the truth. For Elmore and many others serving in our local government, it’s about Champaign.
It would be nice to see our mayor behave less like a participant on “Survivor” or “Big Brother” and more like a public servant who puts the interests of the community first.
MICHAEL CARPENTER
Champaign