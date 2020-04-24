As an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, I’ve seen firsthand the remarkable and essential care and support services they provide to Americans. While caregiving for my mother-in-law, mother (both deceased) and now my father, having access to a 24/7 helpline, support groups and care planning were incredibly helpful! I don’t know that I could have managed through those dark and difficult times without the help of association staff.
As you know, the COVID-19 crisis is particularly cruel to those with dementia. Many, including my father, reside in facilities, unable to see their loved ones — lonely and unable to process these rapid changes, which can be devastating. In these challenging times, we need the tools and resources provided by the Alzheimer’s Association even more. Unfortunately, as a nonprofit, they, too, are facing serious financial constraints. Relying on private donations has always worked before, but the vast majority aren’t in a position to give right now.
My congressman, John Shimkus, has been a staunch ally in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. I am now asking him to help us again: Please establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofit employers with between 500 and 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness and other provisions to enable the Alzheimer’s Association and other large health charities to continue to effectively serve their constituents’ needs.
Thank you, Representative Shimkus, for your leadership — I am grateful to have you representing me always, but particularly during these difficult times.
KATHY YOUNG
Mahomet