So much for the third review of a controversial arrest in which people see what they want to see.
But those who haven’t made up their minds yet about an April 10 incident in which a young woman, Aleyah Lewis, was forcibly taken into custody can read a highly detailed 39-page outside consultant’s report that lays it out chapter and verse. (It’s posted on the City of Urbana website under “recent meetings” — Committee of the Whole, Sept. 8.)
Those who prefer not to be confused by the facts should feel free to ignore it.
By now, this is an old story.
Police responded to a “shots fired” report on Cottage Grove Avenue near 1102 E. Colorado Ave. They later discovered a “bullet went through a window and penetrated an interior wall of an occupied apartment” at that address.
Officers stopped, searched and quickly released one couple they thought might be involved. Then they spotted another couple — Lewis and a male friend, Kamarion Busby — who fit the description given by the 911 caller.
The report said Busby was described as “male Black, wearing black coat, a pair of blue jean type joggers, or blue joggers” accompanied by a Black female “with some sort of crew neck shirt, walking up and down Cottage Grove.”
“Hey buddy, show me your hands. Show me your hands. Show me your hands. Both hands! Show me your hands. Both hands. Come over this way man. Hands! Keep your hands where I can see them,” uniformed Urbana police Officer Michael Cervantes instructed them.
As readers can tell from the officer’s repeated instructions to “show me your hands,” neither Busby nor Lewis were inclined to do as they were told.
Indeed, what ensued over the next few minutes was a mild lack of cooperation by Busby and relentless physical resistance by Lewis.
Ultimately, Busby complied with a search that turned up a handgun.
A subsequent search revealed that Lewis did not possess a weapon. Prior to that, she verbally and physically resisted officers’ instructions and then cursed, kicked and spit at them as she resisted being taken into custody.
It was later revealed that Lewis was so intoxicated that she had no memory of the incident. At the same time, police critics charged that she was the victim of unnecessary force by racist police officers who never would treat a White suspect as they treated Lewis.
She’s since become something of a heroine to local political activists who’ve turned up at the county courthouse for Lewis’ court appearances to support her. Her status as a martyr for police violence has been somewhat diminished by a subsequent scrape with the law that produced another set of criminal charges.
The stage appears to be set for legal action. Lewis’ Chicago lawyer denounced the report prepared by the outside consulting firm of Hillard Heintze as unworthy of belief.
But the facts will be hard to challenge, because Hillard, using the body cameras worn by the officers, describes the incident in staggering detail.
Only those who believe citizens have the right either to ignore police instructions or may walk away to avoid arrest can put any stock in the Lewis supporters’ claim of Lewis that she was victimized.
The officers’ decision to question Lewis and Busby is a classic “Terry stop,” the reference being to a 1968 U.S. Supreme Court decision (Terry v. Ohio) that allows police to stop and briefly question suspicious persons. If nothing substantive turns up, the stop must be quickly ended.
But if officers discover evidence of a crime — like a gun — or encounter resistance from the persons stopped, they have the legal right to continue their inquiry.
In this case, officers recovered a gun and faced resistance, more from Lewis than Busby.
Then there is the matter of officers being allowed to use “reasonable” — a vague term — force to subdue a resisting suspect.
Lewis supporters claim officers should have de-escalated the situation. Easy to say, but how does one have a rational discussion with an intoxicated suspect who is disputing the right of police to speak to her?
Further complicating the situation is that officers initially did not know whether Lewis, like Busby, was armed until they conducted a search.
What’s ironic is that transcripts reveal the officers were, at times, almost pleading with Lewis to stop resisting in the face of her defiant physical resistance.
“Why are you doing this? We do not want to hurt you,” said Officer Eric Ruff.
“‘Cause you just came up on us for no (expletive deleted) reason. That’s why! That’s why!” Lewis replied.
Of course, Lewis may have been too intoxicated to realize it, but the stop wasn’t for no reason. It was for a “shots fired” call, and Busby was found with a gun.
The big fight started when Lewis tried to leave the scene to avoid being taken into custody.
The report states — in a list of undisputed facts — that after officer Cervantes “reached to place her arm behind her back to be handcuffed,” she struck him “in the face with her left hand and swung at his head with her right hand.”
That’s when Cervantes “took Lewis to the ground using his hip, legs and arms.” What followed was a battle to put handcuffs on the writhing, twisting Lewis. Cervantes sustained a broken finger in the melee.
After Lewis was cuffed, they struggled to place her in a squad car while she kicked both the officers and the vehicle. When finally in the squad car, Lewis spit at the officers.
They responded by placing a spit hood on her, prompting Lewis to request they remove the hood so “I spit in your face again, (expletive deleted).”
It’s not a pretty picture. It never is when the police struggle with resisting suspects. But facts are stubborn things, and they are not on the side — at least in this instance — of police critics.