Just when you think Washington could not intrude into our privacy any more, they go deeper into the pit. Of course, they are going to have to hussle to keep up with the restrictive bills that Springfield passed when it comes to pushing the LGBT activists’ legislation.
House Bill HR-5 is promoted by SOGI, which stands for “Sexual orientation and gender identity.” I am sure, by wealthy LGBT activists.
You know that Illinois already has two laws: one you cannot get counseling if your kid has gender confusion, and two, they now are forced to study LGBT history in public schools
Many Christian teachers and many school boards feel their hands are tied. Some, a very few, schools have had mass exodus as people pull their kids out.
I love America! We are the land of the free. That means that I should be free to not be forced to allow a man into a women’s shelter under the guise of HR-5. It means that I have a right to believe some things are wrong because I believe God’s word says he created us male and female. It means that people can live differently than my moral standard, but don’t have the freedom to shove that culture down my throat and the throat of my grandchildren through laws that are contrary to many, many people’s consciences.
This is not hate speech. I do not hate people who have gender issues, but I do not believe it is right to have laws forced on the American people who take away our freedom of choice.
LINDA JONES
Danville