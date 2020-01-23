It’s time to put some real teeth into lobbying rules regarding present and former legislators.
Members of the oxymoronic state ethics commission met last week to discuss lobbying and what to do about it.
More specifically, they focused, for the most part, on what to do about public officials who act as paid lobbyists to influence governmental decisions.
One example would be former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Although then a member of the Illinois House, Arroyo was charged in October with offering money to a member of the Illinois Senate in exchange for the senator’s support for legislation an Arroyo client favored.
The bribe offer, of course, is illegal. The commission was considering if the state should bar public officials, like Arroyo, from working as paid lobbyists and using their influence to promote private interests.
The answer is, of course, that the commission should do so. Another thing the commission should do is recommend that legislators who leave the House or Senate be prohibited from working as lobbyists for a definite period of time, say two years.
But there’s a problem. Former legislators like to feather their nests by working as lobbyists because it’s not just only money, but sometimes a lot of easy money.
In a recent column that ran in these pages, Jim Nowlan related a story about an acquaintance who suggested to House Speaker Michael Madigan that it didn’t look good for so many former legislators to start working as lobbyists.
“... what else will they do? These are the best jobs they will ever have,” Madigan reportedly replied.
Lobbyists don’t get a lot of public respect because their activities — or at least public perceptions of their activities — are suspect. People imagine lobbyists plying legislators with money, meals, entertainment and more in exchange for their votes.
That, obviously, sometimes happens.
Nonetheless, lobbyists represent the right of the public to be heard on issues people care about. Virtually every aspect of public opinion on the issues of the day is represented by lobbyists representing one group or another.
That will — and should — continue. If government at all levels is going to continue to stick its long nose into every aspect of society, people have a right to be heard.
As long as there is disclosure — who’s a paid lobbyist and what are they spending their clients’ money on — and some restrictions — like limiting public and elected officials — it ought to be a wide open field.
The city of Chicago recently passed an ordinance that bars legislators from as acting as paid lobbyists at City Hall. It also bars city officials from lobbying other units of government. It wouldn’t be difficult for state legislators to pass similar restrictions on themselves and other state officials.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker favors this approach. He said he’s “opposed to people who hold public office lobbying other levels of government.”
“There’s too much undue influence that a mayor can have on a state legislator and vice verse,” he said.
The lobbying discussion has come up in the context of the multiple federal criminal investigations focusing on state and local government in Illinois. Many people are suggesting that inappropriate paid lobbying is at the root of the problem here.
That’s a misdirection play by those trying to divert public attention from the real problem of outright corruption. But that doesn’t mean that problems associated with lobbying shouldn’t be addressed.
They should be. Given the soft landing paid lobbying affords so many present and former elected officials, the real question is whether they will be.