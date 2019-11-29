I’d like to thank everyone who attended the town hall meeting Rep. Carol Ammons and I recently hosted in Champaign.
We had a fantastic turnout. Nearly 50 people joined us and we discussed everything from capping insulin costs to strengthening coal-ash pollution protections.
My role in Springfield is to represent my district, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I appreciated people’s thoughtful questions and sincerely hope they always reach out if there’s ever any concerns over legislation being considered in Springfield. We may not agree on everything, but I will always listen and have an answer.
It is through this total commitment of the entire community that we can truly make positive differences in Champaign and in the state.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or thoughts on how we can improve our community. You can always reach me at 217-355-5252 or SenatorBennett.com.
SCOTT BENNETT
Champaign