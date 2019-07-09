The July 5 article “Time to grow up” laid out a case for using trees to mitigate the increase in carbon dioxide that is contributing to climate change.
Millions, billions, a trillion (?) trees are needed to remove CO2 from the air. I want to remind readers that Champaign-Urbana is fortunate to have two nonprofit land trusts based here whose mission includes planting trees. Lots of trees.
Grand Prairie Friends (GrandPrairieFriends.org) and The Land Conservation Foundation (LandConservationFoundation.org) own and protect natural areas in East Central Illinois. Within the past year, Grand Prairie Friends has planted more than 22,000 trees. Not millions, but a start.
Please look into either or both of these nonprofits and help us help. We thank you in advance.
ED WILHITE
Champaign