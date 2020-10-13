Weighing in today with its own five-step plan for changing ‘the systems that perpetuate racism and violence’ —
the Urbana-Champaign Friends Meeting (Quakers)We recognize that the role of the police can be challenging. Even when they deal with difficult situations, they are expected to show respect to every community member, in every interaction, and to treat each individual equally, regardless of race or age or gender or economic status.
We were distressed by the recent violent arrest of a young Black woman by Urbana police officers and by other episodes of violence by police against community members, disproportionately against people of color, similar to what has been occurring across our nation.
These actions cause both physical injury and emotional trauma to the victims, their families, the community and even the police themselves. We understand that this is not just a problem of individuals but that some of our systems accept and may even encourage this violence and racism, which causes moral injury to those who carry it out, as well as the injury to the victims.
As Friends (Quakers), we believe that every person has that of God within them, some of the divine spirit of goodness and love. We believe that all people should be treated with respect and care.
This leads to our commitment to using nonviolent methods to resolve conflicts when they arise, as we do not want to harm others either physically or emotionally.
These beliefs also require us to examine our own behavior as individuals and as a group and to speak out when we see injustice, violence and oppression in the public realm. We must address systemic racism within ourselves, as well as in our social, religious and economic institutions, and in our civil society.
We stand in solidarity with those who march and protest against the police violence that disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities, and against the complacency of the people in our community who don’t object.
We are called to hold up the value of each of the people who are suffering from this violence and to work to change the systems that perpetuate racism and violence.
In keeping with our values, we encourage city and county officials to take the following steps:
- Increase police training in de-escalation techniques, and include follow-up sessions where body-cam and dashboard-cam videos are reviewed with officers to discuss what was done well and possible alternatives for each situation that would have better outcomes.
- Strengthen civilian police review boards in the county and municipalities by ensuring they have access to all complaints and have subpoena power in order to improve performance and also to give community members faith in the system.
- Develop community forums and other measures to establish effective two-way communication.
- Increase social services in the community to address issues such as homelessness, substance addiction, mental illness and domestic violence.
- In addition to having community-based preventive services, strengthen linkages and collaboration between law enforcement and behavioral health programs.