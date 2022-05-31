The families of at least 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, did not get to celebrate the last day of school, and their teachers’ families did not get to welcome their loved ones home at the end of the day.
Ten members of the African American community in Buffalo, N.Y., went on a routine grocery trip and never returned.
Each of these incidents is preventable, yet our nation has decided upon inaction.
Our country’s laws have failed them, just as we have failed concert-goers, worshippers, movie patrons, mall shoppers, the LGBTQ+ community and others who have lost their lives in any of the more than 215 mass shootings in this country since Jan. 1.
As shocking as that quantity is, it is dwarfed by the countless incidents that have taken place since Sandy Hook, or Columbine, or any of the other high-profile incidents of gun violence that were supposed to, at long last, serve as a wake-up call. Instead, elected officials who are empowered to pass legislation that would enact sensible controls and begin to save lives choose to wring their hands and offer hollow thoughts and prayers.
They kowtow to the morally (and financially) bankrupt National Rifle Association and continually announce through their inaction that it is more important to satisfy their gun fetish than to protect our friends, neighbors and children.
As people of faith, we vehemently denounce the idolatrous worship of firepower. We insist that our elected officials look beyond partisan politics to enact important protections for our citizenry and end this cycle of violence.
We call for legislation including renewal of the assault-weapons ban, restrictions on the sale of large magazines of ammunition, the closing of the “gun show loophole” and a waiting period for the purchase of firearms. While no legislation can be foolproof in eliminating gun deaths, such steps would be a positive first step toward meaningful change.
It is imperative that our elected representatives cease to stand idle while our neighbors bleed. If they continue to refuse to take action, it is incumbent upon us to elect leaders who will.