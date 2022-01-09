December is a little cooler than usual, even in Kerala, India. At least that was how it was, before all the development.
When I say cooler, it is not nearly close to the winters of the northern realms. We did not need even a light sweater. It was not humid, not hot, just the right kind of coziness for us.
We heard it was the cold winds that blew in through the Palakkad Gap of the Western Ghats that brought this dash of the exotic to our very temperate clime. Cool crisp air. Bright blue skies. Warm sun. An altogether grand time, with Christmas coming up right after the half-yearly exams.
The early mornings and evenings were cooler, so much so that my grandfather used to dust off his old balaclava and don it, to our great enchantment. At school, during breaks, the sillier of us walked around proudly like little vampires, with our chapped, bleeding lips. No chapstick or ghee for the brave!
We did not even have the tradition of gifts. It was all spiritual. The adults abstained from meat and fish for almost a month ‘til Christmas. We children were reminded to prepare our sinful little hearts for the arrival of baby Jesus by saying prayers and doing good deeds.
We built cribs, counting the days to place baby Jesus in them. We hung huge paper-star lanterns. A few carolers with a scrawny Santa used to come by in the evenings, to our excitement. Kids from the neighborhood. And then midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. And food. Appams and stews and peralans, and varattals and varavus, and fish in coconut-milk sauce, cutlets and plum cakes and such.
Now, what brought back those memories, I wonder? The season, of course, and my Nativity set. I cannot help but compare it to the ones here. The facial features of the characters, the finish, the symmetry and the proportions.
The ones here could be museum pieces. As for mine, I am sure one of the little lambs has a smirk on his face, another one’s face seems to be fused to the grassy mound, and the shepherd looks thoroughly despondent. Mary has rather shocked, deer-in-the-headlight kind of eyes. Not surprisingly, Jesus is quite wide-eyed. And the pink color can outpink any pinkish candy out there.
Still, even with the lack of sophistication, some of the figures, such as the three wise men, do display a touch of the old Biblical gravitas. There are a few suitably serious cows, a rather nonchalant donkey and a world-weary camel, too. These figures remind me of a description in one of Charles Lamb’s essays (if I remember right) about the endearingly funny design on a piece of crockery.
I love them all, because these are the kinds of figures I am used to as a child. And I bought this particular set from a little old shop in the older part of our town. A few old churches bunched around a jumble of little shop-lined streets selling all sorts of items. I had gone there with my father to get this set on one of my trips to Kerala, years ago.
Some of the pieces are a little bruised now, paint peeling off, little cracks and breaks, not meant for the weather here. But on the whole, they have held up well.
So, my “unique” Nativity set is out on my porch again. More than anything, it is a pleasing habit. This year, I don’t see my smirking lamb. Wonder where he got to? Hope he turns up one of these days. The others are their usual stoic and not-so-stoic selves, making us smile.
It feels good to feel their weight as I pick them up. And once in a while, those old lanes and that whole other life light up in golden hues in my mind. At some point, I may have to replace my old set. Not sure if they still sell these same kind, or if that old shop is still there — if I ever get back there.
Not that it matters much. At times, it is as if I am nostalgic for the nostalgia! Maybe this is how it is, as we get on in years.