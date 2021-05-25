Being Black in America, 1 year later: LeConte Nix
In his words, an African American with local ties weighs in on what's changed — and what hasn't — one year after George Floyd's killing.
Starting today, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's killing at the hands of a since-convicted Minneapolis police officer, and continuing on Tuesdays throughout June, Editor Jeff D'Alessio will check back in with contributors to 2020's award-winning News-Gazette 'Being Black in America' series and ask:
Has enough changed in the past 365 days to make you more optimistic that the country is heading down the right path in improving conditions for African Americans?
First up: Champaign Central coach LeConte Nix.
By LeCONTE NIX
I consider Champaign home, so I will start with that and me personally. I don’t think a lot has changed in our country for Black America yet; that’s hard to do in one year. I absolutely believe that people are listening and paying more attention — and that’s the first step.
In our community here, I’ve had those tough conversations with people who don’t look like me or necessarily agree with some of the things I agree with.
The key was them wanting to sit down to learn, listen and educate themselves on the Black experience. My late best friend, Nick Schmidt, and I used to have those tough conversations all the time and he is a big piece of who I am.
Over the last year, people reached out to me; I did not have to reach out to them. That makes me much more optimistic about the future of our country. I challenged them to continue to get out of their comfort zones and, to this day, I think they have.
So that is a start in the right direction. I really believe we have to start here at home, and those steps are happening.
With that being said, I am easy to talk to. My continuing challenge is to put yourself in a position where you are totally uncomfortable when it comes to race.
Cheering on Ayo (Dosunmu), Kofi (Cockburn) and Andre (Curbelo), and talking to them, is easy. Cheering on and talking to that former drug addict, store clerk, restaurant dishwasher and homeless man is the challenge.
Doing something for someone that cannot help you in any way is the way for positive change, in my opinion. We still have a long way to go but I truly believe we are making progress with those first steps.