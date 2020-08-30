Being Black in America: Lamont Holden
In his words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’ve hosted since June, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: LAMONT HOLDEN, an instructor of music production at the University of Illinois.
'I’m afraid to die. I think about it every day. I consider my own mortality daily.'
By LAMONT HOLDEN
I am having trouble existing in the world. I am traumatized and exhausted. I’m glad I had to teach this week because it gave me an escape.
It’s hard to be Black every day. It’s hard. I’m tired.
I have to admit that my life has prepared me for the everyday, run-of-the-mill oppression that I’m tasked to fight and work in advocacy against on behalf of others but this is different.
I’m afraid to die. I think about it every day. I consider my own mortality daily.
I’m too young for that. I don’t have a terminal illness. It’s a paranoia and a fear and weight that is inescapable and very real.
I know my Black peers feel that way. I wonder how that affects their jobs and their lives and raising their children, amid a pandemic.
What I’m talking about is a virtual free fire zone that surrounds Black people trying to just live every day. I have to guard my heart against hate. I have to try and be the same person with the same morals and belief in equity. I have to carry a disposition of non-judgment while I have a growing fear of White people I don’t know.
I have a burgeoning hatred in my heart for police officers. I don’t carry something such as hate lightly because a.) that is not the person I desire to be nor is it the person I was raised to be and b.) to be black and to be hated is to have empathy for what it’s like to be hated.
I’m a leader of my community. People look to me for insight. What am I supposed to do?
By the grace of the creator, I have so much to live for.
Despite the worst thoughts that cross my mind, I’m still in search of constructive solutions. What do I tell the 19-year-old Black kid that knows this country has nothing for him and he’s ready to do the unthinkable?
I just want to be OK and I want to make sure other people are OK. We still have to try to be our best selves in this climate. I think that’s what I’m speaking to.
It’s PTSD.
