Being Black in America: Marnita Harris
In her words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’ve hosted since June, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: C-U author and UI Housing representative MARNITA HARRIS.
To view the entire series, click here.
'I want to live in a world where Black lives don’t just matter, but a world where Black lives are celebrated, empowered and loved'
By MARNITA HARRIS
Being Black in America is both a blessing and a curse. I learned from an early age that my skin color was something to be proud of but also something that some people would despise.
I first learned and experienced racism when I was just 9 years old. Me and my 7-year-old cousin were in the grocery store with my mother when an older White lady grabbed and clutched her purse when we walked by. The pure hatred in her eyes shook us to our core.
We told my mother what happened and to the best of her ability, she explained to us “she probably was racist and some people won’t like you just because you’re Black."
From that moment on and throughout my adulthood I’ve always had that message subconsciously playing in the back of my mind. It’s that same hatred and racist mentality that has led to the countless police killings of unarmed Black men and women.
It’s why in 2020 George Floyd screamed “I CAN’T BREATHE” — even though Eric Garner screamed those same words six years prior when he too was dying at the hands of police officers.
As a Black woman in the community, I am scared every day for people who look like me — especially Black men. I'm scared that my friends, brothers, cousins won’t make it home. I’m scared that someone I love will end up being another hashtag.
But this mentality doesn’t just show up in the execution of Black and Brown people at the hands of the police; it shows up in everyday life.
It shows up when I walk into a store and the White salesperson watches me the entire time I’m there. It shows up in how differently I’m treated when I go to dinner with my White friends versus my Black friends. As if my connection to “whiteness” somehow makes me worthier of respect and good customer service.
I am often reminded that my degrees don’t matter, my job at the university doesn’t matter, my positive standing in society doesn’t matter — because some people will only see my blackness when they look at me, and they will automatically perceive me as inferior. That’s my experience, that’s my reality and the reality of so many Black people in the country.
I want to live in a world where Black lives don’t just matter, but a world where Black lives are celebrated, empowered and loved.
To move forward, we need more White allies. If you’re a current ally, thank you. Please continue to march, continue to protest, continue to speak up and out. Black people don’t want special treatment, we just want equality. We just want to live and prosper.
C-U author Marnita Harris is a housing representative at the University of Illinois.