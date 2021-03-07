This past weekend, we had another family evening. We had dinner together, watched a movie, made popcorn on the stovetop. A typical weekend evening for us, at least of late.
Prior to this pandemic, we would have been working separately; our daughter would not likely have been with us, but rather out with friends. We would have likely gone out to dinner and maybe seen a movie at the theater.
It’s funny how we fell into this routine of being together and enjoying each other’s company. I hadn’t noticed it until a friend said to me: “You know what? It’s crazy, but I’m really enjoying this part of the pandemic. I mean, being with my family. Being home for dinner every night with the family. Talking with my kids. Isn’t that crazy?”
What made it crazy, in my eyes, was I realized the same applied to me, and I was totally unaware. It’s easy to think about the inconvenience fostered upon us by this pandemic. While thinking about what we feel we have lost, we’re overlooking the things we have gained, and in many cases, recovered.
We don’t eat out so much, and we’ve become better cooks. We are having dinner together almost every night. We are baking bread, watching movies together on TV. These are traditions that had been headed south prior to the pandemic, now we look forward to and we wait for each other so we can be together. Sometimes, the togetherness means we get on each other’s nerves, but we are better at working and talking it out.
I had another friend tell me the other day he had enough of cold and isolation. He said it was driving him crazy and asked me if I felt the same. I said that I didn’t know anyone who was enjoying it.
I like the cold (I really do). I bundle up to be warm enough and take my dogs out when I feel the need to get out. If and when I do get irritated (like everybody else), I think about my parents, who grew up through a depression that was ended by a war, all while raising 12 kids. They struggled and did without for 15 years and probably more. I never recalled them complaining about that time. They believed in God and hard work, and that got them through.
At the dog park I take my dogs to, there is a mostly blind dog. I might not have known, except sometimes it would bump into other dogs or me or other people at the park, and I just thought that it was a young dog that was highly enthusiastic. Then I noticed that its eyes were almost completely closed, and its owner told me it was blind. But there it was, living it up. I am guessing, maybe wrongly, that this dog, deprived of a major sense to take in the world, used the others at its disposal and was making the best of the cards it had been dealt.
A parent with a young boy remarked that it was doing great, for a blind dog. The young boy said, “Maybe no one told it that it was blind.”
It’s true our lives are a bit more complicated than that of a blind dog. But the concept of continuing with the loss of a major function applies. Our lives don’t hang on eating out, going to a movie or getting a haircut. Those activities take up such a small portion of our life, and there’s so much available to us to fill the remainder. And being grateful for what we do have can go such a long way to filling that up.
We’ve come so far now, and I believe and hope the end is in sight. Spring is on the way. I wouldn’t belittle the sacrifices endured in the last year, but when I compare my own sacrifices to what my parents endured, I almost cringe.
We have all met our own challenge, sometimes kicking and screaming, but here we are. I take a deep breath and say, “By the grace of God, I have made it.” And along the way, I found some great joys and rediscovered some simple things that I might have otherwise forgotten. We slowed down, adopted a puppy, had dinner together, baked some bread, popped some popcorn — none of which would have happened but for this past year.