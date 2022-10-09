I have a neighbor that I’ve known for about 30 years. We do not share political outlooks, yet in spite of this, we are good friends, and I have a deep admiration for him. He and his wife moved into the neighborhood a few years before us and made good friends with others on the block. Now, as the neighborhood ages, he and his wife spend a good deal of time checking on the elderly, cutting their lawns, visiting and bringing them fresh vegetables and visiting them when they are in the hospital. My parents would call them good neighbors.
I grew up in a neighborhood where everyone knew everyone. It was a blue-collar neighborhood near the factories in East Moline. Everyone saw everyone on Sunday mornings either at church or going to or coming back from church. We ate at each other’s houses and knew everyone by name. Everyone’s lawn got cut, sidewalks covered with snow were shoveled. Our parents made sure the elderly were looked after, because that’s the way things should be, right? When we were out of line, the nearest adult took it upon themselves to apply swift and appropriate retribution, which we accepted as normal. It was a different time. We looked after each other.
The parable of the Good Samaritan was read at church recently. We all know the basics of it. A traveler, attacked by robbers, was beaten and left to die. Two of his own Jewish countrymen, including a priest, saw him and walked on the other side of the road, leaving him to die. The person who did stop and was moved with pity was a Samaritan, an opposing religious sect hated by the Jews. In spite of this, the Samaritan cared for him and paid for his care until he could return.
These days, we are in a wide gulf of opposition with friends, neighbors and even family. People I know have gone so far as to break away from friends, neighbors and, yes, even family who hold opposing political and philosophical views. I am at loss to understand this. Ironically, many of these people decry the loss of civility and blame it on the news media or social media or politicians. I say this is the tail wagging the dog. We give these outlets the power, and they deliver the information we choose, what it says and how it is portrayed.
The tale of the Good Samaritan arose when a Scribe asked Jesus how to inherit eternal life and was told, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” To which he asked, “and who is my neighbor?” At the end of the parable, Jesus asked, “Who was a neighbor to the victim of the robbers?” To which he replied, “The one who treated him with compassion.” To which Jesus said, “Go and do likewise.”
One day, my friend’s next-door neighbor passed away. She lived alone, but with the help of this neighbor and friends, she got around pretty well to the end. Although her family lived in the area, my friend and his wife looked after her, checking on her, cutting her grass, shoveling her snow, taking her trash out and tending her garden. At the wake, the house was full, young and old marching into the house in her remembrance. While this went on, my friend, he was outside, busy cutting her grass like he always did.
In the end, the responsibility for the political and personal animosity that plagues this country is ours. I plead guilty to this. I’m trying to do better. It’s not what others do, it’s what we do. Treat others with kindness and respect.
Nothing lasts forever. These leaders that we love or hate will one day be gone, but the fear and distrust they sow can last long beyond their personal presence on this earth. We cannot allow them to separate us from those we love.
I know that neighborliness is not dead. Recently, I went fishing with a friend on a hot day. There were no trees to shade my car, so I parked it with windows cracked about three inches on each side. As we were fishing, a huge storm blew up, and we were just off the river, when the sky opened up. I sat there thinking about my cracked windows. Upon return, I was surprised to find my windows covered with saran wrap and masking tape. I was surprised and grateful. I told my friend and asked who might have done it. He couldn’t say, they were all good neighbors, any one of them might have done it.
Hmm, I thought. Go and do likewise.