Featured today in Part 10 of “Called to Serve,” a weekly N-G series in which law-enforcement officers share stories about their journey to the job with Editor Jeff D’Alessio: Illini Athletics Hall of Famer and UI Police Detective TARA HURLESS.
'It is the ultimate way I can give back to the university that has meant so much to me'
By TARA HURLESS
I fell in love with this campus the moment I arrived back in 2000. There is something very special about it and I knew it instantly.
I didn't realize until later how valuable those four-and-a-half years were in helping shape who I am today.
I was able to compete and represent the University of Illinois soccer team, wearing No. 16. Twenty years later, I am still wearing orange and blue — with a different number, of course.
I had played soccer from age 5 to 25, so I think my younger self always thought I would play forever. As we all know, at some point you’ve got to hang the cleats up and decide what you want to do after sports.
I became interested in law enforcement in college and hoped to find a way to pursue that once the cleats were hung. After returning to the Champaign-Urbana area, I found my way back to the university and to the U of I police department.
From the beginning, I truly enjoyed getting out and talking with the student community. Making a difference in the lives of the students became my goal.
When the opportunity to join the C.O.A.S.T. (the Community Outreach and Support Team) became available, I knew this was my calling in my career. I am able to assist, guide and continue to strive to be a positive role model to the students, like many of my role models did for me.
To me, it is the ultimate way I can give back to the university that has meant so much to me.