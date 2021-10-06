Featured today in Part 16 of “Called to Serve,” a weekly N-G series in which law-enforcement officers share stories about their journey to the job: Sgt. MARK McCALLISTER, a 25-year employee of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
‘I want my children to hear the same comments made about me in this field as I have heard about my dad’
By MARK McCALLISTER
I had one career goal in life — and that was to work as a deputy at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
I can remember even at 7 years old only wanting to follow in my dad’s footsteps. My dad, Archie McCallister, was a deputy for 25 years, and I looked up to him.
He would take me to work with him when he had to work the local football games. He had one of his work shirts altered to fit me so I could match him. This was one of my greatest childhood memories.
I volunteered with the Explorer program starting at the age of 13. This furthered my desire to become a deputy.
Early on in my career, I was working the Champaign County Fair and was dealing with a disturbance. The individual we were dealing with was known to law enforcement and was being uncooperative with all of the officers.
He saw my name on my uniform, and because of the positive experience he had with my father in the past, he would only speak with me, even though there were several other veteran deputies there. This was a defining moment for me, to know I should be in this career field.
Many people on both sides of the law, through the years and still today, tell me about positive experiences they had with my dad, and that is how I want my legacy at the sheriff’s office to be reflected also.
I want my children to hear the same comments made about me in this field as I have heard about my dad.
Never did I have a doubt that this is the career I wanted to have and the department I wanted to be in. With the current climate regarding law enforcement, it is rewarding to have people come up to me daily, thanking me for my service and showing their appreciation for law enforcement.