Did you know that there’s been such a recent demand for dogs to adopt that kennels and breeders are on near-empty?
It makes sense, of course, that in this age of the coronavirus, countless numbers of people would be reaching for the comfort and unconditional love that dogs can provide.
My husband and I would have been part of that adoptive crowd, I thought, if we were decades younger and hadn’t already bred two litters of West Highland Terriers (first raising “Mom” and then the runt from the second litter). But now, even a bowl of fish feels like more of a responsibility than I can handle.
I put my mask, gloves and a package of hand wipes into my purse, got into the car and headed to the grocery store for my weekly coronavirus outing.
Once there, I loaded the cart with the necessities, then slowly made my way down the aisle with pet food. I smiled back at the irresistible smiling dogs on the cans and bags of dog food and thought how much more tolerable this age of the coronavirus would be if dogs were with us.
How therapeutic it would be to lose oneself in the depths of large, trusting eyes — and seeing ourselves reflected there.
Before heading to the checkout lane, I passed through the center aisle, where seasonal items are displayed, and that’s where I saw them — two 3-foot-tall plush animals, a panda bear and a floppy-eared dog. I immediately envisioned them at the dinette table during mealtimes, filling the voids made by corona-absent family and friends.
I grabbed Pandy and Andy and set them on top of the other necessities. They might not be the real thing, I reasoned, but they would make us smile — mostly at my own foolishness in the age of the coronavirus.