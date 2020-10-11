In 1965, my mother was raising three children on her own and looking to buy a home. She found one for $18,000 in the western suburbs of Chicago. But working one full-time job and a second part-time job wasn’t enough for the bank to give her a mortgage. She needed a man to co-sign her loan.
In 1965, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one year older than my mother, was a law professor at Rutgers when she learned that she was being paid less than her male colleagues. Nine years earlier, when she entered Harvard Law School, the dean asked her and the other eight women in her class why they were taking seats that could be filled by men.
Both women spent a lifetime fighting gender inequality — Ginsburg targeting laws that allowed it, and my mother pushing back against people and systems that did.
Ginsburg’s fight on behalf of all women led to the passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act in 1974. It gave women the ability to get a mortgage or a small-business loan on their own merit. No male co-signer required.
My mom’s fight on behalf of herself as a working mother led to the easing of the local school’s requirement that students who lived near school go home for lunch rather than eating in the cafeteria. It gave other single moms in our neighborhood peace of mind. No more leaving your job at lunchtime to run home; no more worrying what might happen if you couldn’t get there and your 8-year-old was home alone.
I thought a lot about the similarities between my mother and Ginsburg as I paid my respects to the Supreme Court justice in Washington, D.C., last week. Ginsburg’s work was sweeping, methodical and strategic. It was born of patience and conviction, and it changed opportunities for all women in this country.
My mother wasn’t as patient, nor did she have the luxury of time. Her work was born of necessity and urgency, and it changed things for me and a few other moms and children in our neighborhood.
Because of Ginsburg’s determination, my mom didn’t face the same barriers to credit after 1974 that she had before. She could get her own credit card — which she used to its fullest for the rest of her life.
Because of the determination of women like my mom who were willing to take on a rule or a law out of necessity, Ginsburg had courageous collaborators to make the case for equality.
Each woman needed the other woman to do her own work so that progress could be made for all women.
As Justice Stephen Breyer said after hearing of Ginsburg’s death: “The law is there to help people live their lives in communities, and she understood that. She understood how really wrong it is to be discriminatory or unfair. She made the world a better place.”
Here’s to Ginsburg, who made the world better in so many big ways, and to all the other women, like my mom and the mothers and grandmothers of those who stood in line with me at the Supreme Court steps, who did it in so many small ones.
And here’s to men of integrity, like Martin Ginsburg, who believe in and support strong, principled women. And men like my mom’s boss, Mr. Erickson, who was happy to co-sign her loan — and give the mortgage officer a piece of his mind in the process.