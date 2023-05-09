Honor. Gratitude. Remembrance. Servitude. Peer support.
These are the five pillars of National Police Week, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 to "pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and to voice our appreciation for all those who currently serve on the front lines of the battle against crime."
With 2023's weeklong salute kicking off Sunday, four members of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office gave us a snapshot of their jobs.
CORY CHRISTENSEN
— Position: Patrol deputy and K9 handler who’s been with the sheriff’s office for seven years.
— About my day: I work day shift, so I normally am up early, getting my canine partner, Lesan, ready for the workday and heading into the sheriff’s office at 6 a.m. While at work, some of the most common calls for service are domestic incidents, traffic crashes and traffic enforcement.
What makes my position unique is the work I get to do with Lesan. My workday can be a lot different than other patrol deputies in that Lesan and I are asked to assist deputies, other local agencies and the Illinois State Police with narcotic sniffs, tracking, article searches and apprehension.
— About my path to the profession: I was born and raised in Champaign County and my father was in law enforcement for 30-plus years. I knew at a young age that I wanted to be in law enforcement, to help serve and protect the citizens and visitors of Champaign County.
Champaign County is a diverse county and deputies encounter subjects from every walk of life on a day-to-day basis. I enjoy interacting with the citizens and visitors of our county, whether it be on a call for service or community engagement.
Lastly, the camaraderie at CCSO, in my opinion, is unmatched. I consider my co-workers to be some of my closest friends.
— I wish the public understood … that law enforcement officials are human beings just like everyone else and are in this profession for the betterment of those we serve.
We are fathers, mothers, daughters and sons. Agencies in Champaign County have some of the most professional and caring law enforcement officials in the country.
— In my free time … I enjoy spending time with my wife and three-and-a-half-year-old son as well as working out. I also enjoy spending time outdoors, whether it be flyfishing, letting Lesan burn energy or running. I am also an avid Illini fan.
— Worth a watch: I am a big fan of documentaries. The most recent documentary I watched was on Netflix regarding law enforcement's involvement on a state and federal level in the Boston Marathon bombing investigation.
LAUREN FROST
— Position: Patrol deputy who’s been with the sheriff’s office since September 2022.
— About my day: I am still in field training, so my typical day starts by coming in and making sure I’m prepared for the shift. I get to talk to everyone on shift before my FTO (field training officer) and I leave the office to answer calls for service. The rest of the day isn’t as typical, so that’s about the only routine I have at work.
— About my job: There are a few things I love about my job. I love that I come into work never knowing what’s going to happen — I get the chance to learn something new every day — and I have the best opportunity to meet someone new in the community every time I come to work.
— I wish the public … could do one ridealong with an officer to see what our job entails. Most of the time when we are dealing with someone in the community, they are having the worst day of their life. They get in a bad car accident, someone takes their property, they are victims of abuse or violence ... the list goes on.
I think seeing what it is like to be on the other side of the situation would help people understand that we are only trying to help them, not make matters worse. I will always say that this job is one of the hardest jobs I have ever had, but I wouldn’t want to do anything else with my life.
— In my free time … I love to read, go to the gym and spend time with my family. When I have a lot of free time — which lately I have not — I try to take a ballet class or two with Champaign Ballet Academy.
— A must-see movie: “Smile.” I have an unhealthy addiction to horror movies.
KEROLOS GABRA
— Position: Patrol deputy who’s been with the sheriff’s office for nine years.
— About my day: I currently work on day shift which begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. During a normal shift, I’m assigned a portion of the county that I patrol. I respond to calls for service whenever I’m dispatched and determine the best course of action depending on the circumstances.
These calls for service can be as simple as a loud music complaint or as complex as a homicide — and everything in between.
— About my job: I think what I most enjoy about my job is the ability to wear different hats depending on the circumstances. In one instance, I might be processing a scene and using my CSI equipment while in another, I am helping someone get through a difficult time in their life.
Some days, I’m wearing multiple hats all in the same day.
— I think the public … can be quick to judge some decisions we make on the job, and they don’t have all the information that we may have had at the time. Unfortunately, people tend to jump to conclusions based on only a small fraction of information — sometimes that is inaccurate — and form their opinions.
I would just ask the public to be patient and once the information is released, then form their opinions if they wish.
— In my free time … I enjoy lifting weights and going to the gym in general whenever I can. I also enjoy training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu that I have been doing for a number of years now. It gives me a chance to work out while also hanging with friends on the mats.
Besides that, I hang out with my dog Zeus, whenever he isn’t napping.
— A good book: One of the last books I read was “Never Finished” by David Goggins. It’s the second book he’s written, and he is quite the motivator considering some of the obstacles he overcame in his life. One of my heroes, for sure.
ARMANDO ROMERO
— Position: Court security officer who’s been with the sheriff’s office since November 2022.
— About my day: My typical day consists of many things. Sometimes, I check people in at the front doors, I may be in the court room, I may help with the jurors and sometimes, I may help with inmates that are coming to their hearing.
— About my job: What I like about the job is that there's no day alike. There's something different happening every day.
— In my free time … I like to spend time with my wife and kids, and extended family. And now that the weather is getting warmer, you'll see me fishing.
— A favorite TV show: The “Yellowstone” series, and the connected series shows "1883" and "1923."