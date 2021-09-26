I brought my car to the dealer for routine maintenance, and it was “kidnapped.” A huge ransom was demanded if I wanted it back; otherwise, it would be sold.
I woke from that dream startled. It seemed so real that it took a moment to separate dream from reality, given the shortage of new and used cars due to computer-chip supply issues and the demand for a car exactly like mine.
In my awake state that morning, I contemplated canceling my service appointment, but didn’t. Though urged to leave the car and use their courtesy van, I opted to stay in their waiting room.
People in waiting rooms provide good entertainment. Once while in an auto waiting area, a woman was giving herself a pedicure. Productive use of idle time!
This time, a customer was wandering aimlessly.
“What are you looking for?” I asked, curiously.
“I’m looking for a husband.” Noticing my puzzled expression, she quickly corrected herself: “I’m looking for my husband.”
I peeked into the service area, not spotting my car. I asked the service manager where it was. “I don’t know,” he responded. I shifted into panic mode. But after some searching, he located my car in their other service garage. Whew!
In summer 1968, I learned to drive on my parents’ Ford Falcon, a quirky vehicle that didn’t drive much past 50 mph on the Edens Expressway, a blessing with a 16-year-old behind the wheel.
The word on the street was that if you went to Chicago’s Elston Avenue DMV, you were required to parallel park, so instead, I went to suburban Libertyville DMV, passing my driver’s test instantly.
As teens, we’d drive really fast down the ravines, a hilly windy road in Highland Park. I wasn’t the driver, just a passenger. It felt daring and fun, especially in my boyfriend’s 1967 Pontiac Firebird convertible. Seat belts weren’t required in vehicles until 1968!
Growing up, my parents owned a variety of sensible cars, many Dodges, none of which had air conditioning, which wasn’t common until about 1969. But their most memorable car was a Sunbeam, a tiny British sports car. It was a fun car. One time, we had a large passenger sitting in the front seat, and she got stuck. Dad had to use his foot to push her out.
As young marrieds, we drove my in-laws’ Ford station wagon. It had been painted bright orange, and the letters were rearranged such that it read “Dorf.”
Not long ago, I was at a party, and we drifted onto the subject of our first cars. The Volkswagen Bug and Volkswagen Bus were mentioned a lot, some decorated in clever and creative ways.
Many people enjoy driving status-symbol cars, and that’s fine. One friend was driving me around in his Rolls Royce convertible. He had the air conditioning blasting. And when I complained that I was chilled, he turned on my heated seat. Problem solved!
There are also the households that have more cars than drivers. Many of these cars are antique collector-type vehicles. And then there are also households with several purpose vehicles, such as a good snow car, a sporty car and also a truck for hauling large items from the home-improvement store, for example.
My driving record thus far is respectable: two minor speeding tickets in my 53 years of driving.
I’ve always owned small cars. They had to be small to fit in the tiny one-car garage of my house, which was built at the turn of the last century (1907); I’d test drive any new car into my garage just to be sure it would fit before I actually bought it.
I’ve owned several cars in the past few decades, such as a Gremlin and a Hornet in the 1970s and ‘80s, and a few Saturns in the 1990s.
Since then, I have owned several Honda Civics and a couple Honda Fits. I like the Fit a lot, but “Fit” is a bit of a misnomer, as putting my bicycle in the back is a very tight fit, and not a simple task at all!
All my Hondas have been silver-gray colored. It is an unassuming color, and it doesn’t flaunt that I have a new car because all my cars generally look the same. Why be ostentatious?
When I fractured my wrist a few years ago and was unable to safely operate a vehicle, I realized how much driving matters.