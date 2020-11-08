I’ve been accused of having FOMO. I’d never heard of FOMO, so I searched online and was quite surprised that so much has been written about it.
I discovered that “Fear of Missing Out” is a real phenomenon. It has a component of “keeping up with the Joneses” (an expression coined decades ago) and “the grass is always greener.”
I just read that the Oxford English Dictionary added “FOMO” to its 2013 edition. A form of anxiety, FOMO didn’t make its way into the fifth edition of the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a sort of mental-health bible for identifying emotional disorders, also published in 2013. But I wouldn’t be surprised if FOMO appeared in the sixth edition, whenever that might be published.
Experts say FOMO can be exacerbated by the use of social media. I’m not active on Facebook and am unfamiliar with other social media, but I imagine if people are posting photos of their perfect families at holiday gatherings, or snapshots of an Alaskan cruise or dream Hawaiian vacation, who wouldn’t have a smidge of envy, maybe insecurity, and consequently anxiety?
But those people are only posting the good stuff and not about the water heater that unexpectedly failed while they were away and left their house in a disastrous state, or the “suspicious spot” that was discovered at their recent routine medical screening.
My FOMO is not really a fear of anything, but is some rather counterproductive self-talk that implies that one really can have it all and that I should somehow be doing more, even though, as my friends can attest, I already do a lot! But during this pandemic, so many of our usual activities, like enjoying indoor dining or going to a movie or live concert, have been scaled down.
I often find myself saying that none of us want to feel invisible; nobody wants to feel overlooked or be missing things that others are enjoying. This COVID-19 pandemic has been wearing on people’s patience, calmness and resourcefulness for ideas to enjoy a reasonable quality of life while being essentially shut in, especially as fun, virus-safe outdoor-activity opportunities are fading away with the memory of the summer of 2020; that’s exacerbating FOMO.
You hear that people are so busy during this pandemic. But busy doing what? Ask around, and you’re likely to hear about routine doctor appointments and recommended procedures; people dealing with home improvements, especially related to the summer hailstorm; families juggling work and family responsibilities to make remote learning for schoolkids successful; and activities like that.
During this pandemic, one of my friends had hip-replacement surgery, and another had foot surgery. Several people in my social circle have had aging parents die, alone, and have hosted virtual memorial services. Not exactly the stuff of FOMO!
Next time you’re on a Zoom call, think about all the people in those little rectangles on your computer or tablet screen. You can be sure that their lives are no more interesting than yours, and they are struggling to find some good in these times of uncertainty. You wish your grandkids and grown kids lived closer, until one of your friends shares with you that their adult children had to move back home, and they would “pay you to take them off their hands” (exact words of one friend!).
And then there’s the handful of people who say they’re really bored and spend most of the day watching TV. Yikes! I can’t imagine that, but it’s out there.
The practice of mindfulness has been around for centuries. It became more popular in the U.S. in the 1970s thanks to the teachings of Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn. Mindfulness is about being present, in the moment, and accepting what is.
I have an active mind that sometimes makes it challenging to find that sort of calm. During meditation practice, I often find my mind wandering all over the place. Obviously, I’m a long way from mastering the technique of being present.
There have been many studies of the benefits of gratitude. This year, more than ever, we need to be appreciative of all that we have, because many people feel quite emotionally battered from this pandemic and the many other unpleasant occurrences reported by the news sources.
The serenity prayer, which is not specific to any particular religion, is about having the serenity to accept what is, the courage to change what we can, and, maybe most important, the wisdom to know the difference.