Driving through the University of Illinois campus this morning, I noticed it was move-in day. It struck me that 50 years ago, I was doing the very same thing, coming to Champaign-Urbana, a student for the first time, moving into the Florida Avenue Residence Halls, beginning college enrolled in the occupational-therapy program with dreams of pursuing a health care career while exploring new surroundings, without a clue that I’d be spending my life in C-U!
My belongings fit into Uncle Paul’s station wagon. We drove from the Chicago suburbs down U.S. 45 (Interstate 57 wasn’t yet completed in the fall of 1970). I somehow managed to fit my one-speed bicycle into the car amid other essentials. Nobody wore helmets back then, at least nobody I knew, and I didn’t know anyone who’d ever been in a bike crash, either. (I’d learn more about dangerous crashes and head injuries a few years later, when I did my occupational-therapy internships in various rehabilitation settings.)
Social distancing wasn’t a term anyone had coined. Masks were only ever worn by hospital workers, except for Halloween masks. And the word “unprecedented” was, well, unprecedented!
If Corona was even a beer in 1970, I was too naïve to have heard of that. And what about coronaviruses? I now read that coronaviruses have been around for thousands of years, but who knew! And that the common cold may be a mild form of a coronavirus.
Richard Nixon was president back then. People still generally thought he was a decent and honest guy. Of course, I didn’t vote for him, because I was still too young to vote. But I might have, although the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was still fresh in my mind, as many of my high school friends, the summer before our junior year, were at that memorable event, and Hubert Humphrey was their man.
There were few options for staying in touch back then — long-distance phone calls that were super expensive for most of us, and the good old dependable U.S. mail. What’s up with the mail these days? I’m not sure I even want to know the details about all that!
As I write this, I hear the recognizable sound of roofers in my neighborhood, hard at work. That hailstorm in July was brutal. So much damage to roofs, siding, gutters and other essential house parts, but lots of abuse of insurance money also — at least, that’s my opinion. Fortunately, our place had minimal hail damage that was easily fixed in quick time.
I’ve heard from my sister who lives on the East Coast in New Jersey. They’re finally back in their home. Thankfully, their power and phone work again. Trees had been knocked down all around their property and they couldn’t get home for days. Hurricane Isaias did a real number of much of the coast, even as far north as places like Jersey.
I just talked with one of my grandsons, via Facetime. He lives in Boulder, Colo., but spent a week visiting relatives in Glenwood Springs. He became trapped there due to wildfires that made Interstate 70 and other Colorado roads impassable because of all the smoke. He finally made it home taking some back roads, but it took a very long time.
When I came to the UI, the computer was still a rather new idea. I’d taken a programming class in high school in my senior year that involved using Fortran cards on a very large computer. Amazingly, I earned an A. I remember little about the class, and 50 years later, I’m not particularly “tech savvy.”
Facetime has been incredible during these times of isolation. And Zoom ... I’d never even heard of it before March. Zoom book clubs and happy hours don’t sound particularly interesting to me, but for things like religious services and connecting with small groups of good friends, it’s a wonderful thing.
Saturday morning, I attended a bat mitzvah, a religious rite of passage. I hadn’t been to one in a very long time. This one, of course, couldn’t be done with the usual 100 or more guests in a sanctuary, but was held online. It was beautifully done, and whoever it was that knew their way around technology made “participants” like me temporarily forget they were watching on a screen at home instead of actually being there. It was an extraordinary event!
During these surreal times of bad news upon more bad news, finding joy wherever we can is the best-case scenario.