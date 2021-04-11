It’s hard to imagine getting on the wrong plane these days.
Remember the early 1990s, when U.S. Airways offered flights from Champaign to Indianapolis? They were popular 18-seat propeller “puddle-hoppers” that covered about 100 miles, allowing for relatively easy travel, if you weren’t claustrophobic or tall.
After a family trip near Newark, N.J., I was returning home to Champaign via Indianapolis. At Indianapolis International Airport, I was directed to an out-of-the-way gate where tiny, extremely noisy commuter planes depart within minutes of each other, headed to small airports relatively near Indianapolis. There was no indoor jet bridge to the planes. Passengers carrying suitcases descended stairs outdoors, regardless of the weather.
Lined up with about 60 other people, I got to the front, yelling above the propeller noise to the flight attendant glancing at my ticket, “I’m going to Champaign.” I followed passengers onto the plane and was quickly seated behind the pilot, able to see that the controls required for flying the plane were not much larger than my Ford Escort, though this plane had considerably less legroom.
The door of the plane slammed shut and a recorded message provided instructions for seat-belt use, oxygen masks and flotation devices. Flotation device? What body of water existed between Indianapolis and Champaign? Homer Lake? The Vermilion River, measured in yards, not fractions of miles, at its widest point?
The plane pulled back from the gate and drove along the taxiway. Many passengers seemingly knew each other, enthusiastically engaging in conversation. I overheard people mentioning Fort Wayne, jabbering above the propeller’s whirling. What an odd coincidence that many of these passengers had some connection to Fort Wayne, Ind., similar size to Champaign, but located 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
This triggered an “ah ha” moment, as I asked my seatmate, with uneasiness, “Where’s this plane going?” She continued reading, without making eye contact with me, mumbling nonchalantly, “Fort Wayne.”
“Yikes.” Fort Wayne, Champaign. They do sound alike, but I had no intention of ending up in Fort Wayne, however enchanting a place my fellow passengers made it sound.
Glad to have the front seat, I asked the pilot, “Where’s this plane going?”
He confirmed my worst suspicion: “We’ll be landing in Fort Wayne in less than an hour.”
“But I’m headed to CHAM-PAIGN,” I said slowly and loudly, with two very distinct syllables. Had I really ended up on the wrong plane? This was not good, not good at all. “What next?” I wondered, as I evaluated this unexpected turn of events.
The plane gradually slowed on the taxiway of Indianapolis International Airport. I peeked out the small translucent window and couldn’t even see the terminal. The plane stopped and the door popped open. The pilot told me I could now “deplane,” a word I’d never heard except on “Fantasy Island” reruns (though in that context, it was simply “The plane!” as delivered in Tattoo’s thick accent).
The 17 passengers on my plane no longer seemed quite so friendly and showed looks of disgust on their faces as I climbed around them in their tiny seats, exiting the plane behind its back row.
Feeling somewhat sheepish, I was greeted by a robust man in a khaki-colored nondescript uniform, wearing oversized black ear protectors that blended with his very dark hair, making his head look a bit like that of Mickey Mouse. He was driving one of those golf-cart-like vehicles along the taxiway. I’d always wondered just what those carts were used for. Now I was about to find out.
The cart screeched to a stop at the bottom of the stairs outside my plane. The driver leaped out and greeted me and spoke to me as if he were speaking to someone with severe hearing loss, slowly and loudly, with very distinct syllables.
“DO YOU SPEAK EN-GLISH?” he asked with compassion but also some condescension.
“YES,” I sharply barked. “I’m headed to Champaign, Illinois, but this plane is going to Fort Wayne, Indiana.”
I retrieved my suitcase, which had been stored under the plane — not an easy task when 17 other pieces of luggage need to be rearranged to get to it. It reminded me of the time I had a flat tire on my Ford Escort while on a long trip and had to remove the entire contents of its large cargo area to get the spare tire out of the trunk. I leaped onto the cart and was chauffeured back to the terminal.
I was personally guided to a plane headed to Champaign, and, as they say, the rest is history.