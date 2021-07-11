I’m a self-proclaimed minimalist. People are often perplexed at my lack of interest in acquiring stuff.
I recently read Greg McKeown’s nonfiction bestseller “Essentialism” (2014), which guides readers toward sorting out non-essentials in life, tangible and intangible, to invite more essentials in and ultimately become more fulfilled. I then found my way to another bestseller, “Digital Minimalist” (2019), by Cal Newport, which discusses today’s obsession with technology, and how to break free of that to have a life that’s more real. Both books really spoke to me and affirmed my quirky minimalist lifestyle.
Before I go on, let me provide this disclaimer. I read both books on my iPad using Libby, a digital collection of thousands of books, magazines and more, available through the Champaign Public Library and others like it. I discovered Libby at the start of the global pandemic when libraries were closed and I needed a source for good reads. So please don’t scold me for being a hypocrite. I like to think I use my technology discriminately and responsibly.
The best gift my son ever gave me was an iPad, in March 2015. Initially, I didn’t know what it was, but quickly realized its usefulness when Mom was gravely ill, and I could stay connected with family and friends while spending long hours at the hospital. The iPad has been quite handy, especially when away from home.
My daughter has suggested that I could eliminate my home computer and simply use the iPad. But for writing, one of my greatest pleasures, that seems just a bit too confining.
Recently, I had lunch with a friend who was on his cellphone during much of the meal. I may not be particularly interesting, but still, I think that’s really rude! I do have a cellphone that I use exclusively for emergencies and while traveling. American Airlines and Amtrak may be the only ones who actually have that phone number. As my son reminds me, the iPad is just a big phone.
Though AT&T persistently tries to entice me with their “bundled package,” I’ve still not subscribed to cable TV. On my big-screen TV (32 inches diagonally), I use old-fashioned rabbit-ear antenna and can receive 20 channels. I can watch “Green Acres” reruns and, better yet, Don Knotts on two channels at once (Barney on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Mr. Furley on “Three’s Company”). What more could a person want!
Facebook seems to be a total time drain. Yes, I do have an account, because it enables me to see photos of family and friends. But I don’t need 871 “friends,” nor do I need to hear about your perfect grandchildren and see pictures of your exotic vacation in Australia. If you truly want us to be friends, let’s meet on the patio for tea, or better yet, go walking through one of Champaign-Urbana’s extraordinary parks. I do use LinkedIn for my writing, but other social media I know little about.
For listening to music, what better source is there than the radio! I love the surprise of what comes next, perhaps a symphony I remember hearing at Krannert a few years ago. And if I don’t like what’s on the radio, well, I just turn it off. The silence is often refreshing.
Though I exercise several hours most days, I’m not really interested in having an activity tracker or smartwatch (Fitbit). I think I would probably be checking it all the time and that would just make me nuts. My kids tried getting me one, but fortunately, the wristband was too large for my tiny wrist, so we had to return it. I wasn’t disappointed but relieved.
My reluctance to invite more technology (and other stuff) into my life is not shortage of money, nor is it for lack on know-how (well, maybe a little!). I often defend myself on my limited tech savviness by frequently saying “I don’t understand electricity, but I can turn on a light switch.” Well, I don’t understand computers either, but I am able to perform basic tasks on them.
The common thread throughout my life seems to be about keeping it real. Just because we can acquire belongings doesn’t mean we must. Studies have repeatedly shown that it’s experiences, not tangible items, that bring joy and happiness.
Consider liberating yourself from your stuff. Take a sabbatical from all things tech. You may be surprised at fulfillment you may find from some of life’s simpler pleasures.