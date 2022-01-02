There have been some days recently when I’ve felt like I’m running on low battery. Nope, not my computer, tablet or phone, but me!
I finally discovered what the problem is. Last week, I had an ah-ha moment explaining the lack of my usual vitality, from a TED talk.
I’ve gotten into watching — actually, mostly listening — to TED talks lately. They’re much more satisfying than most of what’s on TV; the variety of subjects seems endless. Some of the topics have a motivational slant, but many do not. Some are job-related, such as the 5-minute, 8-second “5 tips for dealing with meeting overload.”
I first learned about TED talks in an OLLI lifelong learning study group a few years ago. Researching them, I learned that TED stands for “technology, entertainment and design.” The talks are typically under 18 minutes. TED talks have been around since about 1984, though they are relatively new to me.
I searched ted.com and was able to view my cousin-in-law Mark Applebaum’s 16-and-a-half-minute TED talk, “The mad scientist of music.” I’d been told that Cousin Mark was talented, but I never really knew what he actually did nor the extent of his talent. His 2012 TED talk was quite impressive. I even shared it with my young grandchildren who said it was cool!
Perhaps a professor you know or some author you appreciate has presented one or more TED talks. Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of “Eat, Pray, Love” has presented several engaging TED talks.
It’s easy to become absorbed in TED talks for hours. I found the most current TED talks on the site’s home page. One evening, I first watched an almost-6-minute TED talk presented by an entrepreneurial woman entitled “A Smart Bra for Better Health.” The presenter designed a woman’s bra with electronic devices — not unlike a Fitbit, I imagine — built in to detect heart abnormalities before disaster strikes. I found this concept amazingly interesting, though being the practical person I am, I wondered about this garment’s comfort as well as its challenge for laundering.
But then I stumbled upon a 16-minute talk “How to Stop Languishing and Start Finding Flow.” Not being the literary scholar that one might imagine, I had to search online for a definition of “languishing.” I found that it is a “sense of restlessness or lack of interest in things that typically bring you joy.”
BINGO!
I knew I didn’t suffer from depression, but I had great hopes for normalcy after being fully vaccinated in February 2021. Yet some days I’ve become saddened by feelings of disappointment and felt low on enthusiasm.
This TED talk comforted me; languishing, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak, is quite prevalent, possibly more so than depression. I wasn’t totally surprised that there was a term for this malady. Friends have confided in me that they felt a similar sense of lackluster, “the blahs” and an erosion of emotional energy.
Truthfully, there’s some people I know who have seemed to be languishing for a very long time, maybe forever. Who knows? I’m an occupational therapist, but not a psychotherapist! I certainly don’t have the answers.
From the TED talk and further online research, I learned that psychologists have been studying flow theory since the 1970s. In a nutshell, flow is a sense of progress and has three main components: mastery, mindfulness and mattering.
It’s about discovering what you are passionate about, what excites you, and mastering it.
Mindfulness involves doing what you love and becoming immersed in it such that you lose all sense of time. Writing, swimming and some of my other hobbies, such as embarking on genealogical research and crocheting colorful blankets for charities, do that for me.
Mattering is essentially having a sense of purpose.
So how does one dig out of this malaise that’s been exacerbated by so many months of living socially distanced with limited entertainment options? For many, that dilemma is easier than others.
For those of us who are retired, whose children are grown and whose employed years are behind them, we may feel somewhat discombobulated about our purpose, needing to become proactive with hobbies or volunteer work or maybe a late-in-life second career to reignite what matters.
Do some self-exploration and discover what floats your boat. If you’ve got the blahs, probably nothing floats your boat. So perhaps think back in time and consider what activities you enjoyed that consumed you, in a good way.
Life is far too short and precious to be languishing endlessly.