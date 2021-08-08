Summers are a happy, playful time. There’s ample daylight — nearly 16 hours on some June days — and warm weather makes it easy to wear comfortable clothing and get moving.
I enjoy every season, but despite high humidity and consequently frizzy hair, insect bites and poison ivy, summer’s still my favorite time of year.
Growing up, I have fond memories of summers fishing at Chicago’s Montrose Harbor with Grandma and Grandpa. Grandpa, “the mayor of Montrose Harbor,” let me help him hold the fish pole and reel in when he caught one. I really felt like I was fishing.
Grandma seemed eternally old, always white-haired and standing somewhat hunched over. But I calculate her age back then to be approximately 50. She packed a lunch for us and we three picnicked. The chocolate milk that she brought for me to the lake was the best chocolate milk I’d ever tasted.
We’d return home by dinnertime, and after we ate, I remember waiting in line with my brother and sister each evening for Joe the Good Humor man, who sold us Sky-Blue flavored popsicles and our favorite ice cream treats.
The summer of 1966 was especially memorable; that summer, I was an incoming freshman at New Trier West High School. My parents encouraged me to take a morning summer-school typing class. Being able to type on a manual Smith-Corona typewriter was a skill that would serve me well throughout life, they promised.
After lunch, a group of us girls boarded the Linden Street bus each afternoon and headed to the Wilmette beach to work on our tans. None of us knew the benefits of vitamin D from the sun, nor had we ever heard of skin cancer from too much sun exposure. We just tried to get as tan as possible.
We brought our transistor radios, 9-volt battery inside, and loudly blasted songs we sung along to, like “Sunny Afternoon” by the Kinks and “Bus Stop” by the Hollies. And when Bill, our school’s most popular boy, landed on my beach blanket, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven. I don’t remember ever swimming or even getting into Lake Michigan that summer.
My parents had a passion for pontoon boats. I have lots of memories of heading north to the Chain of Lakes in Lake County near Waukegan with their best friends, the Kaufmans, and their children, who were the same ages as us. Why is it that parents assume that if they are best friends, their children should be best friends, too? We kids were overtly tolerant of the Kaufman kids.
The three summers of sophomore through senior year, I hung out with Jerry. His family had a large backyard swimming pool. It was amazing how many “friends” surfaced each summer at Jerry’s pool, people we didn’t see the rest of the year!
The summer of 1973, my fiancé (no, not Jerry) and I flew to London, bought bicycles and biked to the northern tip of Scotland, with everything we needed, including a tent, packed in panniers on our bikes. I marvel at that, really, because these days, just biking to the supermarket barely a mile from home wears me out.
The summers of the next few decades are filled with vivid memories of visits to the Chicago area to see my parents and taking my kids to the beach in a car filled with sand toys; on some visits, we swam in the pool at Mom and Dad’s condo.
Last summer, 2020, was not particularly fun for most of us. Enjoying ourselves while wearing masks and shouting to each other from 6 feet apart was a challenge, at best. I was lucky enough to have a friend who invited me often to swim at his pool, and other days, I found a nearby motel that charges daily for use of its outdoor pool.
So here we are, 2021. The masks were gone but are back again; it was refreshing to see people smiling again. This is my 52nd summer living in Champaign-Urbana, and somehow, it’s taken me that long to discover Indian Acres Swim Club. I’m there most days. Members are super friendly. Some days, I’m so busy socializing with my new pool pals, I forget to swim!
The music there is blasting, and even though it’s not the kind of music I listen to, certain songs just sound really good on outdoor speakers. And then, in the midst of today’s popular songs, I hear “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” the popular Beach Boys song. It’s 1966 again! I catch myself grinning.