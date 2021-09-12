Live music has always been part of my life. Growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, like other kids my age, I took piano lessons. My parents were certain that an inept piano teacher was the reason I didn’t become a virtuoso; they dismissed the idea that playing piano simply wasn’t my forte.
Listening to musicals on 78 RPM records was a big part of family life. We knew the words to the tunes in “The Sound of Music” and especially enjoyed dressing fancy heading to a downtown theater to enjoy the live production. We did lots of singing at home and loved harmonizing familiar songs.
Most folks of a certain age remember where we were when we first heard the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964. Every teenage lad wanted to be like the Beatles. My brother and pals formed their own rock band, practicing guitar in our backyard.
My friend and I were exhilarated after buying tickets to see the Beatles live in Chicago in August 1966. But our parents put the kibosh on that outing, stating that the neighborhood (Chicago Amphitheater?) wouldn’t be safe for a 14-year-old girl. But Mom, to the day she died, was certain that my teenage rebellion, though relatively minor, was the result of being forbidden from attending that concert.
If I look hard enough through my old scrapbooks, I might still have those unused Beatle concert tickets.
We did get to attend a concert of the Dave Clark Five, and it was super fun. With all the screaming fans, it was hard to actually hear the music. And when Dave Clark threw his drumsticks into the audience, we were certain that he was throwing them directly to us. But someone else caught those drumsticks!
Sometimes, our family attended live concerts at Highland Park’s Ravinia Park. We occasionally drove downtown to the Grant Park band shell to hear live music.
In 1969, I attended the live performance of the musical “Hair” in downtown Chicago. If you know that musical, you can understand me saying I have never had quite an experience before and since.
When I came to the University of Illinois in 1970, I discovered the great big wonderful world of classical music and found myself spending evenings and weekends enjoying live performances at Smith Music Hall, (the most beautiful auditorium in Champaign-Urbana, I truly believe) and the newly built (April 1969) Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
One of the high points in college and actually in my life was sitting in the front row of Foellinger Great Hall and hearing faculty member Soulima Stravinsky play works of his father, the famous Igor Stravinsky, on a grand piano.
I’ve seen the Beach Boys perform live at least once at The Assembly Hall (now State Farm Center) when they were here in town. Recently, they were at the Champaign County Fair. I was slow to get tickets and contemplated just parking in the Anita Purves Nature Center with my car windows rolled down to hear their music for free, but that plan never materialized.
I have always enjoyed the wonderful outdoor concerts in the park here in C-U. It typically doesn’t matter who the performers are; it just makes for a fun evening. When my kids were little, we enjoyed those concerts frequently.
When visiting family in the Los Angeles area, I’ve been to Hollywood Bowl several times, and it is always a good time. Indoor live music is great, but nothing beats an outdoor music venue like Hollywood Bowl.
Live shows in Las Vegas are always over the top. I’ve seen many, the most recent being the Barry Manilow performance within the last decade. It had all the glitz and dazzle one would expect from a Vegas show on the Strip, and it made me gain respect for this sometimes-ridiculed showman.
For the past 20 years, I’ve sung in the community chorus now known as Choral Union. It’s genuinely fun to create live music of diverse genres.
The global pandemic allowed me to explore a new venue for listening to live music. Several bars and clubs in and around Champaign-Urbana host bands, some really quite entertaining. Even on some chilly November evenings, we bundled up and enjoyed food and drink outdoors while listening to the band.
Entering college in 1970, I had hopes to become a music therapist, except the UI did not offer that program. But music can be good therapy for all of us, especially during tough times.