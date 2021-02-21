We were excited to be headed to Disneyland; few people we knew had been there. Dad gassed up the two-toned 1964 Dodge Dart at the corner Sinclair Station. The attendant filled the tank for 30 cents a gallon, checked the oil and tire pressure and washed the windows. Since it was Sunday, we also received a free Chicago Tribune.
Mom helped pack our clothes and toys for entertainment. Dad methodically packed it all in the trunk. It was amazing how he made it all fit, like a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle.
We left before dawn that spring-break morning to our first stop, Omaha, Neb. The Interstate system, which started around 1957, had barely completed Interstate 80, which now spans most of the U.S. from San Francisco to just outside New York City.
Me, age 9, and my brother and sister (our younger brother wasn’t born until 1968), were each assigned special jobs for the ride. I, being the eldest, was in charge of maps, while my siblings were in charge of identifying miscellaneous aromas along the way, such as skunk or cow or some factory smell.
Arriving in Omaha, Mom, my sister and I proudly showed off our stylish new matching plaid pedal-pusher outfits to our cousins, just hoping we would knock their bobby socks off, while my brother touted his new Dick Tracy wristwatch. I don’t think our cousins even noticed!
Dad next drove on to Denver to visit eccentric old Aunt Annie in her pet store, The Chatterbox, where we were mesmerized by her talking myna birds. Uncle Morris helped her run the shop, keeping the birds properly fed and their cages clean.
Somewhere along the route (maybe in South Dakota, or possibly on a different family road trip), we stopped at a tourist spot that had a chicken playing baseball. To get my facts straight, I just searched online, and yes, there is a photo of this very site!
We headed south toward Gallup, N.M., seeing assorted places along now-historic Route 66. Mom was masterful at keeping us entertained. She distributed Pebbles and Bamm Bamm paper cut-out dolls and Huckleberry Hound Colorforms. She tossed Auto Bingo cards to the back seat for my brother, sister and me, and closely refereed our highly competitive Auto Bingo championship. (This was a game popular in its time, with plastic sliding covers over each of the 24 spaces with drawings of possible roadside sites, plus a free space in the middle.
There was no opportunity for any of us three kids to ask “Are we there yet?” because Mom led us in some never-ending songs amidst all our backseat fun.
We arrived at a Holiday Inn somewhere, where we were delighted to experience the Magic Fingers Vibrating Bed that we used as an amusement-park ride, until Dad ran out of quarters. So we used the motel bed as a trampoline, then watched “Petticoat Junction” on a color television, a novelty for our family since we didn’t yet have one at home. We eventually wore ourselves out and Mom read us a story, sang us a lullaby and tucked us in for the night.
We rose early for a sumptuous sit-down breakfast at the motel coffee shop. I wanted to order Pop-Tarts and Tang to drink, but since they weren’t on the menu, I had to settle for a one-serving box of Post Toasties, an order of bacon and orange juice.
I wanted milk with Ovaltine, but they didn’t have that either. So I just ordered milk. Mom wouldn’t let me add a few drops of Dad’s freshly percolated Folger’s coffee because she insisted it might stunt my growth, so I had to settle for Bosco to chocolatize my beverage.
Next destination was Las Vegas. Mom and Dad liked the slot machines. Kids weren’t allowed inside the casino, so Mom periodically came out, tossing her winnings into a small cup that I held, awaiting more coins. A person passing by must have thought I was a panhandler; as they walked by, they added a handful of small change. I was euphoric.
After a while, our parents would leave us at the motel pool so they could continue gambling. Back then, no one would have thought that to be either unsafe or any sort of child negligence.
We finally made it to Los Angeles. It’s funny though; I remember so many wonderful memories of those family road trips, but I truly have no recollection of visiting Disneyland.