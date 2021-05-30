You couldn’t afford not to take this trip! Non-stop flight to Elko, Nev., from Springfield, two nights hotel with casino and meals, only $99.
We researched Elko (population approximately 20,000), a desert town off Interstate 80 in northern Nevada where gambling was legal. We’d heard the evils of gambling; we could cheaply get to Elko, not gamble, rent a car and enjoy scenery.
We arrived at the Springfield airport and were given a boarding pass to complete. I commented that it looked like a raffle ticket.
“We’re first in line for take-off,” stated the pilot, our plane positioned on the runway at an airport comparable to Willard. Funny guy!
Finally, we were airborne, excited about this journey to a place nobody had heard of. An announcement came over the PA.
“We have a winner here,” they stated, shuffling through the boarding passes. “But we’re having trouble reading the name.”
I whispered to my friend: “Maybe it’s me. My handwriting can be tough to read.”
Sure enough, it was me. That boarding pass was some sort of raffle ticket. I’d just won $50, and we weren’t even out of Illinois yet! I was feeling lucky.
We quickly arrived in Elko and were shuttled to the hotel. Feeling thirsty from the desert air, we walked toward a restaurant to get hydrated. But in an effort to be frugal, we stopped at a grocery and found something healthy to drink for a fraction of the price. I gave the store clerk $2 for my purchase and was given two quarters back in change.
Inside the grocery, we spotted our first Nevada slot machine. Whimsically, I stuck a quarter into the machine, not knowing what game I was even playing, and out came lots of quarters. Wow! With the winning on the plane, and now in the grocery, I had more money than I’d started with, and I hadn’t yet entered a casino.
After settling into our hotel room, we sauntered into the casino. Slot machines appeared uninteresting, but video poker looked enticing, required some brainpower, and was within my budget, many machines requiring as little a quarter per bet.
We played video poker for a bit. My friend left for the restroom. Just for fun, I “bet max,” sticking five quarters into the machine on one bet!
I hit the jackpot; $250 (6,250 quarters) rushed out of the machine. By now, I was ahead over $300 since leaving Champaign-Urbana, having spent only a few minutes actually inside a casino. I opted to cut my losses and stop gambling; I returned home with several hundred dollars more than I started with. Lucky me.
For my 50th birthday, my parents treated me to a trip to the Bahamas (a place with ample gambling) with them. Frankly, they’d expressed concern about my gambling. They worried I gambled too little and wanted to teach me blackjack. I observed them playing blackjack, winning enough to pay for this extravagant vacation for the three of us.
While there, they gave me a gambling allowance. At 50, I was a bit old to be getting an allowance from my parents, but took it graciously, then squandered it playing quarter video poker. They were clearly disappointed in me.
I’ve since visited several casinos, usually the one in East Peoria, with various curious friends; it’s a study in human behavior to watch what people do at a casino. Once, when visiting my friend in Minneapolis, we briefly stopped in a casino while her husband and young sons waited in the car. After a few minutes there, I won $250, again playing quarter poker. This was after telling her sons the evils of gambling! I was a smidge embarrassed.
Typically, I lose the $50 I come with. But over the years, a few big wins have probably offset that. Once, a friend joined me for a “morning at the boat.” While she was buying purses at the casino gift shop, I won $1,000 with just five quarters on a poker machine. I was proud to receive my first 1099-G, the IRS form that required you to report gambling winnings.
Over the years, I’ve won many things, probably more than most — a few TVs, some radio contests and, once, an all-expenses-paid vacation. But I’m very selective on what I try to win. I’ve never played the lottery or anything like it.
I’m luckier than many people in many ways. Make your own luck.