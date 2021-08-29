I’m a high-priced call girl.
No, I’m not! I’m reasonably attractive, trim, with male companions, some business acumen, and fortunate to have some things I want. It would be easy to connect those dots and make some grossly inaccurate assumptions about me.
Growing up in the 1950s, there was a popular birthday party game called “Telephone,” in which someone at the table would create a message, whispering it to the person beside them. They’d then whisper it to the next person seated, and so on. By the time the last person would recite the message, it had invariably become quite distorted. We learned how information gets lost in the translation from that simple childhood game.
In the late 1990s, I was studying for my Bat Mitzvah, decades later than your average 13-year-old, while employed providing consultation to nursing homes around central Illinois. At one particular facility, I became close with some aides working in the therapy department; I shared with them that I was trying to learn Hebrew in preparation for this milestone.
Around the same time, I sensed a chill in the staff, suspecting that perhaps they were anti-Semitic; few Jewish people lived in the area.
I soon learned that the unmarried teenage daughter of one of the staff members had become pregnant, and the father was the son of another staff member. The unfriendliness of my co-workers, in fact, had absolutely nothing to do with me.
It’s really easy to attempt to fill holes in information we have, connect some dots and make inferences that are very far from the truth. Who hasn’t heard that someone died who was either really young or suffered from depression, or both, and assumed that cause of death was suicide, only to learn that person may have actually died from an accident, an unexpected heart attack or some similar affliction?
People seek connection. That’s a natural and necessary part of human behavior. One of the things we learned during the recent global pandemic is how much we need socialization. And often, when we meet someone and are searching for something in common and find little else, we reach for names of people that we might both know.
But there’s something a bit unsettling about this practice, which often evolves into a game of one-upmanship of who we know. It innocently starts as name dropping, turns into telling, and then easily morphs into ugly gossip.
Oh, do you know Joe Shmoe? Yeah, me, too. Did you hear he finally got that promotion at work that he’d wanted for years? I heard he was having an affair with his secretary.
TMI — too much information. Too much wrong information.
There’s just something blatantly unethical in relaying information about someone else and using it to somehow better yourself. It gives you a feeling of self-importance, as you have some news, but it’s actually someone else’s news that you’ve turned into your own to give yourself the upper hand.
It just seems to me like you’re using someone, and that’s just not right. Maybe someone you know has cancer, but they might not necessarily want you to spread the word.
I hate gossip. I especially hate when I find myself gossiping. This happens when I’m in the company of people who gossip. I discover myself unknowingly swallowed up into it as one might be pulled into quicksand. I try to avoid situations where gossip is likely, such as some women’s clubs, for example.
Mary is moving to Boston. FACT. She’s running from a bad relationship. GOSSIP.
The other concern I have when chatting with people who gossip about others is that if they gossip about other people, then they’ll probably gossip about me, too. And I don’t really like that too much! Truly, if someone wants to know something about me, it’s best to just be direct and ask me, because I’m likely to tell you rather than to allow rumors about me to circulate.
Here’s the true test. If the person being talked about could hear your conversation, would they be OK with it? Let that be your gossip barometer!
I think each of us can make an improved effort to learn to stand on our own feet a bit better socially and not use the fortune, or more likely, the misfortune of others to gain control of our interpersonal relationships by spreading information that’s not really ours to share.
Friends, your secret’s safe with me!