Growing up in the 1950s, I noticed grown-ups were preoccupied with fears about polio, McCarthy’s Un-American Americans and Russia. They also aspired to being like everyone else, keeping up with Joneses.
Moms ironed most garments after using starch and bluing to keep those fabrics looking perfect. These are some issues adults focused on during my first decade.
Most of us generally felt safe. We were excited about outer space, and much closer to home, the two new stars added to the American flag as the result of Alaska and Hawaii becoming states.
We had the most caring mom ever; she never let us leave home without enjoying a cooked breakfast that included two strips of bacon fried in grease. We often ate lunch meats and red meat at dinner.
We put sugar and salt on most any food. No one knew about gluten; a gluten-free diet was unheard of until these past couple decades. Crisco (a mix of trans fats) was in most kitchens. I don’t remember hearing about cholesterol until the mid-1980s. And I don’t remember anyone I knew ever exercising. Despite the unhealthy lifestyle, by today’s standards, we thrived. Happily, Dad’s relatively healthy as he nears his 93rd birthday.
By the way, none of us has a peanut allergy (which became common in the 1990s), except for a toddler of my grandkids’ generation. Probably our family just has excellent genetics!
It wasn’t until as recent as 1994 that the nutrition-fact label started appearing on the processed foods we buy at the grocery store.
We’re a family of short people, but despite what we were told, coffee didn’t stunt our growth. Otherwise, today, with all the places that sell jumbo-sized coffee drinks, the world would be populated by super-tall people, which just isn’t the case.
Car seat belts became law in 1968. But before that, we just packed as many “unbelted” people into the family’s massive gas-guzzling sedan with no thought that safety might possibly be at risk. And though our family was well-connected socially and we knew a lot of people, we never knew of anyone in any kind of car accident where seat belts could have been an issue. It wasn’t until 1974 while in occupational therapy school that I encountered my first accident victim. Perhaps my world was just very small!
As kids, we rode bikes with Dad to our grandparents’ house, 3 or so miles each way. No one ever got hurt or fell off their bikes, and helmets were unheard of in our world. In 1973, I biked with my friend from London to the northern tip of Scotland. We carried all our accoutrements on our bikes, including tent and sleeping bags, but helmets weren’t even a thought.
My first memory of bike helmets was in the early 1980s, and even then, I don’t recall wearing one or even putting one on my young child who sat in a kid seat on the bike right behind me. Just an aside: Helmets need to be replaced every few years since the foam parts inside dry out, reducing their effectiveness.
My kids, born in 1976 and 1978, were often wheeled around town in a baby buggy (called a pram by the Brits), a rectangular-shaped necessary baby accessory on four wheels that rocked baby into deep sleep on nearly every walk.
When I was out in the car running errands, my children were often with me in the back seat. The rectangular part of the baby buggy could easily be removed, doubling as a car bed. Baby car seats only became law in 1985.
I remember having a car seat for my younger child. I’ve only recently discovered that baby car seats and child booster seats actually have expiration dates of six to 10 years, so be careful what you buy at a yard sale or what you pass down to the younger kids in a bigger family.
And back in the day, people basked in the sun for hours, without knowledge that glowing bronze skin might later cause skin cancer.
In the many months of the COVID-19 pandemic, cautiousness and safety have taken germ phobia to a new level that most of us hadn’t seen before. Careful folks have gotten the virus, and many less careful have not. It’s tough to determine how to navigate life sometimes.
There are many things that are a big deal today that no one seemed to consider in years past. But somehow, it didn’t matter back then.