Four score (at least, April felt like about 80 years), and 37 rolls of bargain toilet paper ago, and only one 11-gallon tank of gas for the car, our leaders brought forth in this world a new normal, conceived in preventing people from overloading the health care system and dedicated to the proposition that COVID-19 will be conquered with a new vaccine and/or some treatment options. Now we are engaged in a great invisible war, testing whether most every nation can endure.
President Abraham Lincoln said something a bit like that in his often-quoted 1863 Gettysburg Address.
I think most of us are still feeling like we just woke up from a weird dream, some dystopia, never imagining that though the robo-calls and spam emails keep coming, the rest of life in Champaign-Urbana and the world has essentially stopped. The deafening silence of campus and being able to cross Windsor Road most any time of day with little worry of traffic for over two months continues to seem so surreal. And a summer here in C-U with no swimming pools, outdoor concerts, Independence Day celebrations or and street festivals is more than some of us can bear.
I think the lack of choices for activities to do when staying at or near home is starting to drive us bonkers when we just want to “run away from home” for even a short stretch of time, combined with the uncertainty of when our former lives can resume and if life will ever be the same.
Hanging out at the supermarket or the home-improvement big-box store just to have some indoor place to be when weather’s unpleasant just doesn’t sound fun, and maybe not safe, even if you are wearing a mask that steams up your eyeglasses and makes it difficult to breathe.
Most of our TVs have been on more hours than we care to admit, whether to catch up on every up-to-the-minute pandemic statistic or stream movies. Reading is good for us, but not all day. Whose eyes or back can endure all that sustained sitting?
But truly, I find it refreshing to see so many people unleashing their creativity and finding clever ways to solve problems. Need a haircut? No problem, learn to cut your own hair. Can’t find hair clippers? Head to the pet store and buy a pet clipper. I’ve seen friends who have done this, and their hair doesn’t look too bad!
Maybe you’ve been procrastinating on some home improvements, small or large. What better motivator than being encouraged to spend more time at home? Might as well make your home and backyard enticing places to spend time and invite masked visitors.
As I take my daily walk in parks nearby my house, I selfishly peek into backyards to gather ideas. I’m impressed at some of the elaborate gardening people are doing. Their yards look fabulous, and getting down and dirty in the soil is good exercise and great for one’s mental health.
People are exploring new hobbies. I may be the only person I know who doesn’t own a sewing machine, but bless the hearts of those stay-at-home mask makers, regular folks down the street who out of the goodness of their hearts are sewing masks for friends and strangers.
Old and new hobbies abound. It’s been a visibly beautiful spring, and with all the birds and flowers and colorful sidewalk chalk art in many neighborhoods, it’s a great opportunity to learn to take better photographs.
Genealogy is one of my passions, and at last, I can no longer say “I have no time” for updating the family tree and labeling photos from my grandma’s album, some dating back to the turn of the last century. Great-Great-Grandpa Sokolof is in a couple of the pictures taken in Omaha circa 1900. He was born in the 1830s. What a treasure.
Though cooking has never really been “my thing,” I have high regard for people who are learning to make new fun family-oriented dishes in the kitchen, trying new recipes, making soup that doesn’t come from a can, kneading homemade bread with their own hands. And no, an electric bread maker is definitely not a requirement for making delicious bread from scratch! That I can attest to.
Whether literally or just figuratively, many of us are learning to use the pandemic as an opportunity to transform real lemons into lemonade as we search for things that are genuine and predictable.