Volunteering in a local third-grade class recently, I was tutoring a student reading an illustrated story about a golden fish that grants a fisherman’s wife wishes. First the fisherman’s wife asks for her shack to be turned into a castle, and her wish is granted. Then she asks to rule the land; that wish is granted also. But ultimately she asks for so many things, she ends up losing everything, returning to her simple life living in a shack.
I believe this fable, and its many renditions, was originally a fairy tale written in 1812 by the Brothers Grimm. To an adult the message should be blatantly clear, and to my student, happily the message was well understood, too. Be appreciative with what you have, because it is enough; there’s no promise to greater happiness by having more.
In the past few weeks, I found myself in two unrelated social settings with completely different people, a current events group and a card-playing group, and totally by coincidence, someone in each of the groups uttered “you can’t have too much money.” Both people appear to live well, travel, and seem to have many accoutrements that imply wealth. I jumped in stating “yes, you can have too much money!” The look on their faces expressed shock.
People were buzzing when the local news broke that Jimmy John’s house was for sale in Champaign, for just under 3 million dollars. I’m not looking to relocate from my comfortable 1,400-square-foot townhouse where I’ve lived 5½ years. But curious, I had to take a look. I drove to the advertised house for sale over on Armory. Its exterior is beautiful, on an expansive piece of land near the country club, and spacious indeed with umpteen bedrooms and bathrooms. But no matter how big your family is or how plentiful your assets, it seems somewhat excessive to own such a house.
“The Millionaire Next Door” was a bestselling book in 1996 and reprinted years later. The book begins with a gathering where several millionaires are served expensive fancy food, caviar and champagne, I believe. The organizer of this group who authored this book expressed surprise when he noticed none of the millionaires were eating or drinking what was served. Millionaires in the group clarified that they are millionaires, in part, because they don’t want or need any of that fancy stuff.
We had a friend who used to say “you can’t be too thin or too rich.” We all know you can be too thin. Ever heard of eating disorders? Singer Karen Carpenter died at age 32 from complications of anorexia. And too rich? How much do we really need? There are a few people I know who are actually burdened by having too much money. (No, I won’t tell you their names.) Each is in the process of working with charities to decide how to best use assets that they’ve worked hard to accrue. Someone I know actually has a finance career specifically working in this arena.
Several times I’ve heard that it is bad manners to talk about money. I need to explore why that is, because in my crazy little world, that just seems odd. A few months ago, a family situation required me to take a Lyft (or maybe it was an Uber) from Chicago’s north suburbs to Illinois Terminal in downtown Champaign. I told people, and the response I got was first a gasp, and then something like “do you mind telling me how much that cost?” Well, it was $179 and a tip. No reason to keep that a secret. Someday, you may need to get somewhere quickly!
Bestselling author of several books, TED talk speaker and social worker Professor Brene Brown, Ph.D., has written much about having enough. Her focus goes far beyond having enough materially. Her message is that you are enough as you are and you shouldn’t let other people allow you to believe you should be more. Her message really speaks to me. I often think I should be doing more, or just being more, and I’m discovering, that I am enough.
So before you feel like you need a bigger house, a trendier car, an electronic device with more bells and whistles, think hard about why this is a necessary purchase. Will it truly make you happy or happier, or are you just being swallowed up by peer pressure and the desire to show the world that you are doing well.