A cousin was excited about his new job with Zoom after it opened a Denver office in 2016. Family congratulated him, despite that the idea of a video communications company seemed rather silly to some of us.
Zoom’s stock traded publicly beginning in 2019 at $62 a share, and in October 2020, it sold for as high as $588, thanks to the global pandemic. “Zoom” has morphed into a verb and no matter your age or stage of life; these days, existing without Zoom seems unimaginable.
We have seen the inside the homes of TV personalities and news anchors via Zoom, and even got to “meet” their cats and barking dogs. And who hasn’t scrutinized what books and photos are on their shelf in the background, if it even is a real background, and assessed their home decorating acumen? One PBS reporter was publicly criticized for his cheesy-looking living-room drapes!
I’ve enjoyed several webinars, programs that I’d have previously attended in person had there not been a pandemic. One was about online security. The presenter, a very knowledgeable and seemingly capable young woman, was obviously speaking from home, actually her bedroom, when an older woman, presumably her mother, barged in bringing lunch. I sat there alone chuckling to myself.
Another webinar, also presented from a home, was also excellent, but I, being quite a neat freak, was completely distracted by the very messy closet behind the presenter. It was all I could do to prevent myself from hitting the chat key and asking the presenter to please close the closet door.
Remote school provides its own set of issues, as any parent, particularly those with elementary school-aged children, can tell you. But it’s tough for teachers too, and most would admit they’d much rather be teaching in a classroom, not to a computer screen.
One teacher tells of a kid’s mom who was vacuuming in the background and the sound was not muted. Imagine that! Sometimes, the student will turn off the video image, and the teacher doesn’t even know if they are present.
I tell people I prefer spending minimal time at a computer screen, but during these virus months with few socializing options, Zoom is the best-case scenario. I’ve attended Zoom memorials and Zoom bar and bat mitzvahs. All were beautifully done and enabled people from afar to participate.
Religious services done via Zoom provide their own breed of entertainment. There’s likely to be someone falling asleep, and during parts of their service when people generally stand up, you can see people’s bellies instead of their faces — and many of those bellies have packed on some pandemic weight from folks supporting their local restaurant carryout possibly a bit too much.
Vanity has gone by the wayside during this pandemic. Hair has suddenly gone gray and is starting to look rather shaggy. One woman, generally quite well groomed, was seen cuddled up in a faded pink chenille bathrobe. She insisted she had her video off during the Zoom call and was horrified after she discovered that we all could, in fact, see her.
Our family has Zoomed many times and had a surprisingly lovely Thanksgiving with relatives from all four U.S. time zones and Vancouver, Canada, ranging from newborn babies to our 91-year-old dad. Now that we know the bells and whistles of Zoom, we can mute all but the person speaking, and unlike typical family events, we won’t all be speaking at once.
My 6-year-old granddaughter in California, a rather charismatic young lady and wise beyond her years, loves to host Zoom meetings. She was proud that she now can tell time and also understands time zones. A few weeks ago, she scheduled a Zoom meeting with me at 4:30 p.m. Central time. I had no clue she also invited her other grandma, also named Debbie, who lives in Virginia, to this same Zoom meeting at 5:30 Eastern time.
And unbeknownst to me, this Zoom gathering was to be a tea party. The other Debbie, a Realtor, had “staged” her dining room for this virtual tea party, and I quickly put on a pot of boiling water to participate in proper fashion.
The other Debbie and I got caught up in conversation, and at one point, our sweet granddaughter said, “I’m going to have to mute both you grandmas,” which I silently translated to “would you both just shut up.” This ladies event was one of the highlights of my Zooming experiences.