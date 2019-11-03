When was the last time you did something for the very first time? As baby experiences “firsts” everyday first time to roll over, to sit up, to crawl, to take a step. But what about the rest of us?
In a past writer’s class, we were instructed to expose ourselves to something unique each week it could have been as easy as finding an unaccustomed way to drive home from work, eating at an unfamiliar restaurant or choosing that next book from a new genre. It could mean experimenting with a new cuisine at home, taking a dance class, pottery class, or changing a workout routine. It could have been traveling someplace unknown to us either nearby or far away.It was a simple thing the instructor asked, and yet it allowed us to gain experiences that could bring fresh perspectives to our writing and to our lives.
How do we shake things up a bit? How do we keep “new” and “relevant” in our vocabulary and our lives instead of accepting the same old routine day after day?
And is it even important?
The choices we make might be limited by time constraints, family responsibilities, career demands or physical restrictions. Still, there are adventures to be had and first-time experiences out there for us regardless of our circumstances.
Over a year ago, three couples decided to dine at a new restaurant once a month. It had to be the first time any of them had eaten there. One couple would choose the restaurant that all six would then try. This was accomplished with two of those people eating gluten-free and one vegetarian in the group. No excuses; it can be done.
My husband and son are both very musical, and I had never played an instrument growing up. Recently, I tried something for the first time. I started piano lessons, and a new world has opened up to me. I have a lot to learn, but the mystery of melodies and measures, of chords and crescendos is no longer a secret language.
What would happen if we pulled out of the driveway and turned in the opposite direction as we went about our daily errands? We could take that road less traveled, as Robert Frost speaks of in “The Road Not Taken.” We might take a walk on our own untrodden path or plan a long-distance trip on back roads without GPS. How easy it is to say, “Oh, I’ll do that another day.”
Routines are like comfort food. On any given morning I could start my day blindfolded, because my early routine is so predictable. Cat meows, I get up, cat fed, coffee brewed, shower taken, computer checked you get the picture. But what about the rest of the day? Is there room for adventure? I recall J. Alfred Prufrock’s line in T.S. Eliot’s famous poem. “I grow old, I grow old, I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled.”
I like to think that even J. Alfred wanted to shake things up a bit, if only slightly, as he wondered if he could yet do something out of character, something unusual and bold as he tried to remain relevant in his world.
I have a friend who is one state away from visiting all 50 of the United States. She speaks of the knowledge and understanding of others she has gained from her trips. I have family members who are world travelers and continue to enjoy new cultures, languages and customs on a regular basis. They sample unusual tastes worldwide and return home to add such dishes to their daily diets. Perspectives change when we experience something for the first time, open ourselves to fresh ideas and are tolerant of other people and places unfamiliar to us. We step outside the box we so conveniently live in and become more empathetic as we try on another’s shoes.
Sometimes we feel as if all our ducks must be in a row before we step forward and change our routines. “Oh, I’m willing to try this or that, but first I need to make sure I’ve left nothing undone in my day-to-day world. I must make a call, check my email and clear my calendar.” How daring it would be to just open the door and roll up the bottoms of our trousers!